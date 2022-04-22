Preparation helps us do big and small things

My old brain has been working overtime the last few months.
I started Zooming exercise classes again. Don’t roll your eyes! And don’t picture my doing 50 pound bicep curls. I wish!
Instead I’m doing the Active Aging — old people exercises that that focus on balance and endurance. Much as I hate to admit it, they are just what I need. I’d love to be tough like I used to be, but will be satisfied with not falling down the basement stairs or tripping over the dog.
Shortly after I retired, two friends started pressuring me to join them at what they called "Melissa’s Hour of Agony!" Not the best way to recruit members, huh? We were all in our 60s then. Ahhh those were the days. I finally gave in. This began my first concerted effort at REAL REGULAR EXERCISE. During the four or five years we sustained our motivation, I saw real improvement. I’d hiked long hard stuff for many years before, but I found that now I could do it easier. Core strength was the key.
I section-hiked some of the Appalachain Trail while I was still working. I’d met a ton of women hikers, and we hike together still. The final year of my AT quest, I did 600 miles with a cast of different friends. That was the most I’d ever done in a year.
That hiking was safer and easier because of training!
Finishing a big project of any kind leaves a void. For nearly five years I’d spent winter weekends with my maps and trail guides, plotting goals for the upcoming hiking season. It was a great hobby. It was also a good way to escape the job I’d been assigned at that time.
Within a few weeks of finishing the AT, I got a series of calls from my dear hiking buddy from Maine. “What are we going to do next? How can we be without a goal?”
Would you please do the John Muir Trail with me?” she whined. The WHAT, I asked! So, dear readers, take our your maps. Find California. Then find Fresno and then Mt Whitney (14,495’).
The JMT is 211 miles long thjrough the Sierra Mountains of California. It took us 22 days! Certainly not the 15 miles a day I could do on the AT, but... While most agree this trail offers the finest mountain scenery in the U.S., it is nearly all over 10,000 feet in elevation. The passes were 13,000, 12,000, 11,000 feet, and we always had to climb UP to the col and then down. There were 11 passes — the highest at the beginning of the trip. And Mt Whitney is more than 14,000 feet — the highest point in the continental U.S.
Going downhill was fine. I still had knees in those days. But the steep, rocky "ups" just killed me. I felt sick the entire time. The West Coast gals knew that for altitude sickness, sugar is the cure! They gave me candies and, when we ran out of those, I ate Pepto Bismol tabs. At least these trails used switch backs — unheard of on our East Coast trails.
We often got out of our little tents before light. I guzzled two Starbucks singles every morning with as much breakfast as I could hold. (I lost 12 pounds in those 211miles.) We had four food drops along the way. Young hikers or suppliers using pack horses would utilize the few cross trails to meet us at specified spots. They would take out any trash we had. While we were super happy to see more food, it meant that one’s reasonably light pack would be back up to 44 pounds again. And usually just before a 3,000 foot climb.
The all-women trekking company had not led this trip before. But they are very experienced, especially in West Coast conditions. They provided each of us with prescribed training regimens prior to the trip. I continued my group sessions and also asked my kick-butt trainer to work with me another day of the week.
These trips that I get to do are never just about me. I have such fond memories of people in my hilly neighborhood stopping to say hi as I trudged up Frank Hafele Road or Bell Hill or Dick Mason Road. The mail carrier would slow down to wave and ask how soon I was leaving and how many pounds I was carrying that day. It helped motivate me. I can’t help but wonder how the women from flat states like Iowa were able to train. A treadmill just can’t do it.
Friends volunteered to walk, and walk, and walk with me. The best trainer of all was my partner, Peter, who had hiked much of the White Mountains and Catskills with me in earlier years. Peter kept a big calendar on which he would list how many pounds I hefted daily. Each week he added another of the 28-ounce cans of tomatoes to my pack. The calendar kept track of pack weight, how many miles I walked, plus elevation up and down.
Another fun perk of my training schedule was that I could carry a cell phone (they had just started being half-way dependable up here) with me and could touch base with my Maine friend who was training too.
The terrain was different than I’d ever hiked in. My hands bled due to the dry air. The lightning was frightening. I could not quite understand how the guides could tell just where the trail was! Very few signs. Nothing to put them on. It would have been easy for me to get lost had I been on my own. Again, not like here.
Most of the 22 days, our group would see no one else on the trail. Part of the JMT is on the Pacific Crest Trail. We did see some of those PCT hikers. I’d expected to see thru-hikers on the JMT, but we were the only ones we saw. Big parts of the trail are without trees. We had difficulty finding water at times. So very different than here. We were the only women’s group to thru-hike the trail, according to park sources.
THE JOHN MUIR TRAIL WAS THE HARDEST THING I HAVE EVER DONE.
I was 68 years old. The oldest in our group. There is no way I could have done it without support and friends and tons of training. I consider myself so fortunate to have been able to see that amazing place.
Kathy Mario lives in Delhi.
