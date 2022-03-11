Preparation key for Spelling Bee s-u-c-c-e-s-s

Local middle schoolers are spelling out their love for language.
Though only one competitor from each participating school advances to The Daily Star Scripps National Regional Spelling Bee, many more practice in the leadup to the event, happening in Oneonta.
The regional event, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 12, was moved to Saturday, March 19, because of an expected major snowstorm. It will take place at 10 a.m. in the Goodrich Theater on the SUNY Oneonta Campus.
“Every school has a different process for conducting their own spelling bee,” Martha Ryan, program coordinator for all districts within The Daily Star readership and the Otsego Northern Catskills and Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES, said. “Some schools do small competitions and they choose finalists, and some of them do it as a single competition. Schools have the freedom to hold it at their own discretion and each school is allowed to send one champion. The champion competes at the regional level and, at our regional, we choose one champion, and that champion is delegated to represent at the national competition done in Washington in May.”
The schools’ deadline for champion selection, Ryan said, is late February, though the earlier, the better.
“Each school has the freedom to prepare the program the way they see fit,” she said, “but the most successful ones start early and do a lot. That’s why organizations like Cooperstown benefit from preparing their champions better, because they do their competitions earlier, so the chosen student has much more time to prepare. From the moment they are selected, they are given a different set of words to prepare for regionals and those words are a little more comprehensive and a little more complicated. Also, at many of the schools, counselors hold mock competitions so they can prepare the kids better with the rules and the processes.”
Cooperstown eighth-grade teacher and bee adviser Chalya Pudlewski has been involved with the school’s spellers for nearly 10 years. Typically, she said, bees are incorporated into regular curriculum in November or December.
“We have a spelling bee at the school just for seventh and eighth grade,” she said. “I just do it as part of the classroom and all seventh- and eighth-graders participate in the first round, then the top 10 from each go to the second round and then the top five go to the out-loud round — that’s all still internal to the school — then the winner goes to the regional bee.
“In that first round, I really want the top 10 natural best, talented spellers,” Pudlewski continued. “I don’t coach them a lot or even give them study materials before it, because I just want the ones with a knack for it or a natural interest. And then, in the second round, I give them a study list and they have that for the school bee as well as the regional bee.”
Beyond in-school measures, Ryan and Pudlewski said, time and tactics used to prepare are student-specific.
“For students who are really serious, it’s countless hours,” Ryan said. “They can really study every day … and may meet once a week with a coach at the school or in small groups. We had a case three years ago where we made it to finals three years in a row and the reason for that, I believe, was the student chosen had a coach. So, you have schools where the parents choose to have a coach, but those most likely are the ones that really want to advance to the national level and make it. Last year, we had a student from Cooperstown really spend months preparing and her family also got a coach, so we’re talking about daily discipline to prepare. It’s all connected to the student’s desire to compete at the national level. If their eyes are really firmly on that, they go beyond the call of duty.”
“(Study materials) are released once you have your (in-school) bee completed, and then they’ll have access to Spell It! (a Scripps-issued pre-national study guide),” Pudlewski said. “But a lot of times, it gets beyond those study words. When you get to regionals, there’s maybe 20 kids or so, and it separates out pretty quickly the kids that know the list and those who do not, and it gets more interesting when it’s off-list and just kids with their strategy and ability.”
Cooperstown’s 2022 champion, Pudlewski said, is seventh-grader Emily Menzies.
“She’s been using materials from the Daily Star and is really excited about it,” she said. “She started studying right away and I just offer my help and say, ‘If there’s anything I can assist with, come and see me.’ I don’t push it; I let them direct how much they put into it, and she told me she was spending a few hours a week on it.”
In Oneonta, the Oneonta Middle School Spelling Bee Club operates year-round to ready kids for regionals.
“This is my first year taking it over, but it started so that we could raise the funds to send someone to regionals,” Jason Neer, Oneonta social studies teacher and club adviser, said. “We’ve had up to 12 (members), but currently have eight. We meet once a month, and a little more right before the spelling bee.
“When we’re prepping for the bee, we’re having daily classroom bees and we use the Scripps Spelling Bee guide spelling words and past years’ guides and set it up like the bee would be, to prepare ourselves,” he continued, noting at the time of the interview that members had just finished rounds of Scattegories and Taboo, as well. “We opened it up to anybody, even students not in the club, to come and be a part of the practice because the bee is open to any student in middle school, so we did have extra students in here preparing with us. And most of our spellers are avid readers, which we talk about how helpful that can be.”
Neer said Daanya Butt, Oneonta’s seventh-grade champion, has “done a lot of preparation on her own” and is not a regular club member.
Oneonta club members Nina Sloan, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, and sixth-grade club president William Foko, 11, said they enjoy the group’s combination of academics and fun.
“I did it in sixth grade, but not seventh, because of remote learning,” Sloan said. “(Being involved) might make you want to enter a competition and you might want to be better at spelling or your English grades might go up on tests. But I like just being part of it and I like all the games we do, and we get really nice snacks.”
“It’s lively and the people are really nice,” Foko said. “I’m hoping to get to regionals. I’ve been really good with reading and spelling seemed like something cool. I’m glad I joined this club … because I liked spelling, but also because I want to win at the spelling bee.”
Beyond memorization, Ryan and Pudlewski said, critical thinking is a key component among successful spellers.
“There are certain questions the students are allowed to ask — part of speech, word origin — and the kids who take the time to ask questions do better,” Pudlewski said. “In that first round, sometimes students will say, ‘Oh, do I have to participate?’ and I do have them all do it and I don’t grade it. For some kids, it’s their first recognition; maybe school isn’t their thing, but they have this hidden talent and it’s an opportunity to recognize kids that might not otherwise get recognized and I think that knowing Latin and Greek roots is really helpful, or kids that are bilingual have an advantage.”
“They become familiar with the vocabulary, because, depending on the root of the word, many times they can guess the spelling,” Ryan said. “So, they also work with language and the roots of the words. Language helps a great deal, because part of the competition, not at the regional level but at nationals, includes a test and it’s pretty much vocabulary and definitions.”
Bees and bee participation, Ryan said, have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It impacted the program horribly,” she said. “We lost a lot of candidates last year and the event had to be held virtually, which was very difficult for the kids — they were in front of a camera, seeing themselves and not seeing the pronouncer — so it was a very stressful time.
“Traditionally, we have 21 to 22 schools competing and this year we only have (nine),” Ryan continued. “The parameters of our program are set in July the year before, so we had forecast this attendance. And many families did not want their kids to participate because they were afraid that, not knowing how the pandemic was going to be and people not being vaccinated, they didn’t want to be in an auditorium full of people. The national competition, for two years in a row, did not go on live … so the uncertainty of not knowing if a national competition was going to go on … was really a detriment to enrollment. And now that some (restrictions) are lifting, it’s too late to register.”
But the benefits of bees and bee clubs, facilitators said, extend beyond any stage.
“It’s definitely good to work on the skill, because it’s something that standardized tests don’t address,” Pudlewski said. “So, it’s kind of filling that gap and giving some kids a chance to shine. I also think it’s a skill that really needs attention, because of heavy reliance on spell check or technology. A lot of times, kids are using the wrong word and they don’t realize it, so it definitely helps improve vocabulary.”
“The Friday spelling test and that type of thing has gone by the wayside,” Neer said. “The general attitude toward spelling has changed, due to the natural evolution of technology and assisting with spelling. I hear more and more about how spelling is hard. Our spelling club made signs advertising for the bee … and we have started a thing where we do a word of the week for the entire middle school and we use Scripps National Spelling Bee words, so we’re trying to promote spelling for the entire school. Especially the past couple years with COVID, it’s nice to have clubs and extra-curriculars come back and to relate with each other again. The games are a lot of fun and the preparation for the spelling bee is important, but the interaction and the availability to be with other people has been one of the best things.”
“Reading and writing and vocabulary impact everything you do in your life — as a worker, as a community member and with personal improvement and performance,” Ryan said. “When you can read and understand words, you have a power. This is what this program does. It’s a drop of water in the river; the ripple effect is that it’s seven kids coming into the competition, but for those seven kids, probably 200 kids had to prepare at the local level, and when we had 21 students, we probably had 800 kids preparing, so if we inspire 200 kids this year to compete and they each learned 20 or 50 words that were new, I think it’s an incredible success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.