For years, upstate pumpkin growers have been harvesting more than the classic, ready-to-carve orange gourd. Increasingly, experts said, trends favor colorful, warty and odd-shaped pumpkins perfect for decorating.
“Pumpkin supplies from most states are targeted toward the seasonal fresh market for ornamental uses and home processing,” an early October report from the Economic Research Service of the United States Department of Agriculture states. “(And) demand for specialty pumpkins, (such as) White Howden, Blue, Cinderella and Fairytale continues to expand as consumers look for new and interesting varieties.”
In an Oct. 14 Cornell University media release, horticulture professor Stephen Reiners said, “The trend is continuing for odder and odder pumpkins and gourds (and) weird, warty ones with lots of colors are popular.”
Tess Hanehan, of Hanehan Family Farm in Mount Upton, has managed the family’s 15-year-old pumpkin patch with her sister-in-law, Rachel Hanehan, for about 10 years. Each season, Hanehan said, she sows more specialty pumpkin seeds.
“We started with just orange, and it’s grown from orange pumpkins with some gourds and squash to what Rachel and I do now,” she said. “We grow 105 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and specialty pumpkins. The specialty market has definitely picked up … and it’s just steadily grown over time.
“People are getting more and more into it … and we’ve taken that and run with it in the last 10 years or so,” Hanehan continued. “Our patch is bigger and better than ever this year. The first half of our season, we sell a lot more decorative items, but now, in the last part of October, we’ll see a shift and people will be here buying their carving pumpkins.”
The market for specialty pumpkins, Hanehan said, has been driven by decorating and dining trends.
“People really want to beautify their home and porch and front steps,” she said. “And a lot of the specialty pumpkins are really great edibles, so we’re having some market increase with the foody trends and people interested in trying new things and buying specialty pumpkins for baking and eating. A lot of what are considered specialty pumpkins and what people purchase for decorating are, traditionally throughout the world, really specific and fantastic edibles.”
Paul VanDerwerken, patch organizer at Pick-A-Pumpkin Pumpkin Patch in Esperance, said he typically harvests between 10,000 and 20,000 pumpkins annually, many of which are specialty gourds. All pumpkins, he said, are cucurbits, or members of the gourd family.
“We probably grow a couple thousand an acre, and we grow about 15 to 20 acres,” he said. “There’s a lot of pumpkins. We grow about 15 different varieties of the specialty kind; some have warts, some are giant pumpkins, some are white.”
VanDerwerken said he, too, has seen the popularity of specialty pumpkins used for decorating increase.
“People get carried away on those (decorative) types,” he said. “People can’t sometimes stop once they start. It blows my mind that people will go out with 15 or 20 of them. Those are very popular. We’ve always had them … and we see a lot of them go out. And the warty ones have been very popular this year, which I’ve been surprised by, because they’re so ugly.
“A lot of (people) just like to decorate and these are good for decorative stuff like tables and such,” VanDerwerken continued. “Maybe people are decorating more this year. It’s always been pretty steady, but they’re taking a lot out this year. We don’t have very many left at the end of the season and I always think I should plant more.”
That popularity, VanDerwerken said, was bolstered by ideal growing conditions.
“This has probably been the best year we’ve ever had,” he said. “I usually try to plan (to plant) around Memorial Day weekend, either a week before or after that. The growing season is between 90 and 110 days, so you want them coming around the fifteenth of September.
“There was no rain in August,” he continued. “Usually, you’ll get powdery mildew, but with no rain, you don’t have that, so we didn’t have any problems. We don’t spray, because we don’t like to (use) chemicals, so what a huge difference this year. I’ve never seen it like this.” VanDerwerken said he has been involved with the patch since 1987.
Reiners, too, called seasonal conditions unmatched.
“There are plenty of pumpkins to choose from this year, as the summer was just about perfect for growing them,” he said, in the release. “I don’t think I have ever seen the colors so vibrant as what I’ve seen this year.”
And the more colorful the specialty pumpkins, Hanehan and VanDerwerken said, the better.
“This year, we grew some yellow pumpkins and people have been really into the yellow color,” Hanehan said. “The stacking, the Cinderellas, Fairytales, the all-whites, Porcelain Dolls and Pink Princesses are very popular this year. And there’s a whole kind of variety of this beautiful sea-glass green color called Jarrahdale; it’s an Australian (variety) and a blue-ish green.
“It’s not like they’re just an ugly pumpkin that grew wrong,” Hanehan continued. “It’s very specific how they’re supposed to grow and a very specific color. Our patch looks like a rainbow. We have them sorted by color and I just think it’s the richness of that color (that people love). It’s the fall time of year and people start to feel really homey. So, it’s not just about aesthetics and wanting your home to look pretty, but the feeling it gives you to see those beautiful colors and that feeling of home.”
“Cinderellas are really pretty, because they’ve got a deep orange,” VanDerwerken echoed. “They’re more of a reddish (color), not the regular orange, and it sticks out in the field.”
Carla Hegeman Crim, a horticulture and natural resource educator with Delaware County Cooperative Extension, said in-the-patch trends have been colored by changing Halloween habits, too.
“I think, in general, Halloween has gotten more colorful,” she said. “It used to be that everything Halloween-related was orange and black, but now you are seeing lots of greens, golds and purples, plus plenty of glitter. That has translated horticulturally to the pumpkins — really crazy colors and textures, plus really serene whites and light greens.”
While experts said some of that variety predates current trends, seed companies are catering to shifting demands.
“There’s a lot more varieties now than there were, I find,” VanDerwerken said. “And they’re a lot hardier; the gourds are not quite as thick-skinned as pumpkins, but (the seed companies) seem to be doing better on that. And the different colors … that’s where I see a lot of expansion of what they can offer, and they’re always pushing them.”
“There are the traditional varieties that have been around for a very long time,” Hanehan said, “and there are new varieties being developed all the time. We try to add something new — whether it’s a new hybrid or a different variety we’ve never grown before — every year.”
Pick-A-Pumpkin Pumpkin Patch is open through Halloween, as is the patch at Hanehan Family Farm. For more information, find both on Facebook or visit pickapumpkin.com.
