In 2023, the Otsego County Bar Association will celebrate its centennial.
As the current president of the association, I’ve had the pleasure of looking through some of the association’s historical documents. The certificate of incorporation shows that at its initial meeting in March of 1923, there were 62 members, in active practice, living and having offices in Otsego County. Now, in 2023, I’d like to be able to report that we have more lawyers in practice serving the local population than we did in 1923, and that all Otsego County residents have easy access to lawyers when they need them. We do have more lawyers registered as living in Otsego County, but many are retired, or are working in a government position, are on the bench or serving judges as clerks and staff. Some are simply not practicing law, or otherwise aren’t offering legal services to the general public.
Unfortunately, like in so many other rural parts of New York and the United States, we find ourselves in what many have termed “a legal desert.”
In April 2020, the New York State Bar Association’s Rural Justice Task Force published its report and recommendations. The report summarized the research of the task force and shared data from other reports and attorney registration statistics. The task force co-chairs were Stan L. Pritzker and Taier Perlman. In their report, they remarked that the “great majority of New York’s licensed attorneys practice in and around urban centers.” That, according to data, “roughly 96% of attorneys practice in metropolitan areas, with the remaining 4% presumably serving New York’s mostly rural geography.”
The Government Law Center at Albany Law School published its Rural Practice in New York State Report in April 2019, which surveyed practitioners in New York. The report said that 74.3% of lawyers who participated in the survey were 45 years or older, with 54% at or near retirement age. The task force report asserts that within 10 to 30 years, the majority of current rural attorneys will be fully retired.
Those numbers are unsettling.
Some of our local attorneys and judges participated in the Rural Justice Task Force report. Gary A. Rosa, who is Family Court Judge in Delaware County, served on the Law and Policy subcommittee. Willa Payne, managing attorney of Legal Services of Central New York, served as chair of the subcommittee on Broadband and Technology.
Scott Clippinger, who has practiced in Chenango County for more than 40 years, served on the Rural Law Practice subcommittee. In preparation for this piece, I called his law office and Mrs. Judy Clippinger answered the phone. The Clippinger Law Office is truly a family business, with Judy managing the office, and Scott Clippinger and Mary Alice Sporing (Scott and Judy’s daughter) practicing law.
Clippinger explained that lawyers are retiring, have died, and many have gone into public sector jobs. “It is a different world than it was before. We used to be general practitioners and handled everything,” he said. “Now the world is complicated, and you can’t do that anymore.” Lawyers need to limit the scope of their practice, and it is difficult to refer clients to lawyers with specialties, because there are a limited number of lawyers in the area. Scott Clippinger never wanted to practice in a city. He told me what he loves most: that he doesn’t have to charge his clients for everything — a very different mindset from working in a large firm. “When there is a church or a community group that needs assistance, or if there is a local dispute, you just help out. You are part of the community. You just handle it,” he said.
One consequence of too few lawyers in rural areas is the inability to provide effective legal representation to litigants where legal representation is mandatory. In criminal proceedings and many family court proceedings, litigants have a constitutional right to counsel. When a litigant is unable to retain counsel, the state is required to provide representation. This has been the law of the land since Gideon v. Wainwright was decided in 1963, a unanimous ruling of the US Supreme Court. The mechanism used is to supply lawyers through a local public defender’s office, or another assigned counsel plan. County Law 18-B is the statute which addresses these plans for representation. Counties have an “18-B list,” which is a list of local lawyers who indicate that they will accept some assigned cases in criminal or family court when a litigant needs representation. Court-appointed lawyers on these cases are reimbursed for their services at a rate of either $60 or $75 per hour, depending on the type of case, with a cap on each case. It has been nearly 20 years since that pay rate has been changed, since a lawsuit in 2003 resulted in the last rate increase for assigned counsel.
The fact is, assigned counsel rates are two thirds lower than most attorneys would charge if privately retained, and the judges and prosecutors working on the same cases are paid many times that amount, have recently received significant raises, receive employment benefits to boot and have their overhead and staff provided for by the state. Assigned counsel maintain their own offices out of their own pockets, no one pays their staffs except them, no one pays for their law books or equipment, and no one provides medical insurance or retirement benefits for them. The lawyers who accept these assignments often barely break even on them.
As the number of rural attorneys decreases, the “18-B list” shrinks as well. Lawyers are overloaded with work from their own retained clients, and now have either taken themselves off the list or severely limited the number of cases they will accept as assignments. This leaves the courts scrambling to find adequate representation for children, parents and litigants who need counsel and cannot afford to privately retain a lawyer.
Assigned counsel rates in the federal courts in New York in the last 20 years have been raised fourteen times to the current rate of $158 per hour. Recently, assigned counsel in New York City obtained relief when a trial court ruled in 2022 that assigned counsel rates in New York City must be increased to $158 per hour. New York state hasn’t appealed the ruling, although an appeal filed by New York City is pending.
Now, the New York State Bar Association is seeking a ruling to extend the same relief to the 57 counties outside New York City. They claim, among other things, that litigants in rural areas of Upstate New York are entitled to the same level of representation as litigants in the big downstate cities. In the meantime, the legislature and governor’s office are considering legislation to increase the 18-B rates across the state. Local bar associations and lawyers are trying to come up with their own small solutions, however they can. The Otsego County Bar Association is developing a summer intern program to expose more law students to the value and benefits of practicing law in beautiful upstate New York and away from the big city competitive grind.
And these benefits are real. Just call the Clippinger Law Office, in small town Smyrna. Scott and Judy Clippinger’s two daughters both practice law, and until recently, both were practicing in metropolitan areas. Mary Alice Sporing moved back to the area, with her husband and two children, after practicing in a metropolitan area for several years. She said after having been gone for about 20 years, moving back is like a breath of fresh air, figuratively and literally.
We hope we can attract more lawyers to the area, because the lawyers who are here right now are swamped. “I don’t remember a time I have been busier,” remarked Andy Puritz. Puritz is an attorney with an office on Main Street in Oneonta, and much of his practice is devoted to representation of indigent defendants in criminal court, and parties without private means in Family Court. While a large part of his practice remains dedicated to his retained clients, he continues to accept assignments from county, town and city courts. Lawyers like Puritz and Clippinger continue to accept assigned cases because there is no one else to take them. The demand has grown as the number of lawyers has decreased.
Puritz shares the view of many of his colleagues. Increasing the hourly rate for 18-b counsel is not just a matter of representing clients who are unable to afford legal representation, Puritz says. “It would also help us attract and keep new lawyers who would have this opportunity to make a living, while they build their experience and practice.” Increasing assigned counsel rates would be one big step towards solving the shortage of attorneys in upstate New York, and that would be a benefit to all who live here.
Susan Lettis is a lawyer in Oneonta.
