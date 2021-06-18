Orpheus Theatre
June 18-20: Moana, Jr.
Franklin Stage Company
July 9-11 Kwaku Kwaakye Obeng & Gino Sitson
July 16-18: Doktor Kaboom: Random Acts of Science
July 23 to Aug. 15: A Doll’s House, Part 2
Aug. 20-22: Libba: Here this Day
Aug. 27-29: Rent Control
Glimmerglass Opera Festival
July 15-Aug. 17: The Magic Flute
July 16-Aug. 8: To the World
July 30-Aug. 13: Songbird
Aug. 1-14: Il Trovatore
Aug. 3-16: Gods and Mortals
Aug. 5-13: The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson
