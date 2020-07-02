Although the last few months have been a time of great change, health care facilities are still offering services — just in new, creative and safer ways. Hospitals have been in the business of infection control for many years, and we take cleanliness and preventative measures very seriously.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made some people very fearful of seeking health care. Those who may be at higher risk of complications, should they catch the virus, may understandably be even more fearful. Yet if you do have a chronic condition, it is extremely important that you continue to see your provider. Those visits are instrumental in keeping you as healthy as possible, which will help you ward off other diseases. If you're not feeling well or it's time for a checkup, don't put off seeing your provider or going to a hospital for your medical needs. Hospitals have precautions in place to prevent the spread of infections and do all that is humanly possible to assure a safe experience.
Even if you have been staying home and do not have symptoms of COVID-19, you should not neglect any other medical issues you may have, such as a chronic condition or any new symptoms. Seeing your primary care provider is often possible through a virtual visit via videoconferencing, telephone or in-person visits. Call ahead and your provider will decide which will work best for your specific situation.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital and the entire UHS system have geared up for the coronavirus in all our facilities and offices to ensure the safety of our patients and their families, as well as to protect our own doctors and staff. Things are changing daily, and we appreciate the community's patience as we continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.
It is important for you to know that we are here and ready to serve you. Among the actions we have taken are these: All staff members and all patients and visitors wear masks, except those younger than 2 years of age or with a severe breathing condition. Social distancing is being practiced throughout. Appointments, in many departments, are being scheduled farther apart to lessen the need for waiting in waiting areas. Well visits and sick visits are kept separate, so that the offices can be cleaned and sanitized effectively. Our teams have enough personal protective equipment on hand and are specially trained to offer safe, effective care with all coronavirus precautions in place. This pertains not only to our hospital and primary care office staff but to all staff including those in clinical areas such as lab, imaging, rehabilitative and pharmacy.
If you or a family member is sick, we encourage you to call your provider first. There is a dedicated staff on hand to answer questions and advise you on the best approach to care.
And remember, if you are facing a critical, emergency situation, call 911. The teams at our emergency departments are trained and prepared to provide you with safe emergency care at all times, in spite of the coronavirus situation. There are stories of some people putting off needed care because of their fear of contracting the virus. Some have even delayed seeking care when they thought they might be having a heart attack or stroke, for example. This delay could result in a very poor outcome. Please don’t let this be you.
Giunta-Lenci is the coordinator of employee health, infection prevention and utilization review at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton.
