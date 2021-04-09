Senior Health: Information for seniors on COVID vaccines

New York state has been divided into 10 regional hubs to help assure anyone within the region who wants to be vaccinated will have access to the vaccine. The Southern Tier hub includes eight counties, including Delaware, Chenango, and more. The hub has established a website that offers a wealth of information regarding the various vaccines available, links to pertinent websites including the state Department of Health site regarding vaccines, eligibility and testing. Here are some highlights from the site. The site also includes links to videos and translated materials in a variety of languages.
Vaccination process
The vaccine is given in the arm. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses (28 days and 21 days apart, respectively) to increase their effectiveness. Your second dose will be scheduled when you receive your first dose. The Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine has just one dose.
You should bring a government issued ID and insurance cards to your appointment. There may be other requirements based on your eligibility.
There is no cost to you for the vaccine, however, if you are insured, your insurance company will be billed for the administration. If you do not have insurance you will not be charged.
Regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, you should continue to avoid crowds, practice social distancing (at least six feet away) and wear a mask, covering both your nose and mouth.
Benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines are carefully evaluated in clinical trials and are authorized or approved only if they make it substantially less likely you’ll get COVID-19. Based on what is known about vaccines for other diseases, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19 and may also protect people around you, especially those with an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Receiving the vaccine will help protect you by creating an antibody response without having to experience the actual illness. It works with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you get exposed.
It typically takes a few weeks to build immunity after each dose.
Experts continue to conduct studies about the effect of the vaccination on the severity of illness from COVID-19, as well as its ability to keep people from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Some vaccine facts
COVID-19 vaccines will not give you COVID-19. You may experience some symptoms, such as fever. These can be a sign that the vaccine is working and your body is building immunity.
The vaccines will not cause you to test positive on a COVID test, but if your body develops an immune response, which is the goal of the vaccine, you may test positive on some antibody tests. Experts continue to study this.
People who have had COVID-19 may be advised to get the vaccine, due to the severe health risks associated with the virus.
Consult your primary care provider
If after reading about the vaccine you still have questions or concerns you should consult your primary care provider or specialist who has knowledge of your specific health situation.
Obtaining the vaccine
In the last few weeks, the vaccine has become more readily available to area residents. In Delaware County, Delaware County Public Health, UHS Delaware Valley Hospital, O’Connor Hospital and Margaretville Hospital have all been vaccinating residents. In Otsego County, a mass vaccination site has opened at the SUNY Oneonta campus. County offices for the aging have been helping seniors sign up for vaccine appointments. Some Walgreens and CVS pharmacy sites also vaccinate; you must go to their websites to register.
Resources
In the Southern Tier, a wealth of information can be found at southerntiervax.org. including how to access transportation to a site. This site will also allow you to link to the state Department of Health website. The website offers eligibility guidelines, the locations where vaccines are offered and access to registration for open vaccine events and the mass vaccination site at SUNY Oneonta. UHS Delaware Valley Hospital is maintaining a waiting list and you can be put on that list by calling the community relations office at 607-865-2409. If you do not have access to the internet, some important numbers include: the New York state hotline at 1-888-364-3065; the state number to call to register for an event — 1-833-697-4829 (please expect to be on hold for a period of time) and transportation assistance through the Rural Health Network of South Central New York’s Get-there program, 855-373-4040.
Dotti Kruppo is the director of community relations at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton.
