Senior Health: Stay healthy, physically and mentally

Needless to say, 2020 has been an extremely challenging, frustrating and confusing year, and especially so when it comes to maintaining your health and well-being. The initial lack of knowledge about how the Coronavirus was spread, its symptoms and the treatments that would be effective led to many conflicting stories and varying suggestions on how best to protect yourself and others from contracting the disease.
Physical health
We all know that limiting close contact with others (social distancing), wearing a mask that covers both your nose and mouth, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer when water is not available are some of the best defensive and preventive measures anyone can take to help stop the spread of the virus.
Medical facilities, including UHS Delaware Valley Hospital and other UHS system members, have all taken steps to make receiving healthcare as safe as possible. Staff members are specially trained to offer safe, effective care while keeping all COVID-19 precautions in place. They have the personal protective equipment to keep themselves and you safe. Staggered appointments so that there are fewer, if any, people in our waiting rooms; social distancing by having fewer chairs available in waiting area; and everyone wearing masks while in the facility (exceptions include those under 2 years of age or those who are not able to medically tolerate a mask) are some of the precautions in place.
Facilities are also offering telephone and virtual (videoconferencing) visits so, when appropriate, you may be seen without having to come into the office. With these safeguards in place, it is extremely important for everyone to continue routine health care, especially for those with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung conditions. Putting off these types of visits could increase your risk of complications. By remaining as healthy as possible, the less likely you will be seriously affected by other transmissible viruses, such as cold, flu or COVID-19.
If you or a family member feel sick, it is best to call your provider’s office. The staff can help answer any questions you may have, ask screening questions regarding COVID-19 and, based on your situation, can work with your provider to schedule the type of visit appropriate for you.
It is also important not to avoid the emergency room if you are having serious symptoms. For example, if you have shortness of breath, chest pain or weakness on one side of your body, these can be signs of potentially fatal or life-altering conditions and you should seek immediate care by calling 911 and getting to the closest emergency room. The teams at emergency departments are trained and prepared to provide you with safe emergency care at all times in spite of the Coronavirus situation.
Mental health
In some ways, it may be easier for you to keep healthy physically, than it is to keep yourself in a positive state of mind, mentally. However, there are many things you can do.
Get outside and breathe in some fresh air or take a walk. Even with winter upon us, snowy days can provide us with beautiful scenery.
Stay in touch with your friends, family and neighbors. Speaking with others each day can shift your focus onto other things.
Do not read or listen to too much news. Newscasts focus on the dramatic and often the worst or most controversial things that happen in any given day. Too much negativity can taint your attitude. Watch light-hearted movies, comedies, or shows geared toward animals and nature. These can generally leave you feeling more light-hearted and happy.
If you use the internet, AARP has a wealth of information, games and even a list of organizations that welcome remote volunteers.
If you cannot visit or see your loved ones, try using technology to visit virtually. It’s a great way to see advances small grandchildren are making or talking with a loved one about the day’s events.
If there is a hobby or craft you have always wanted to try, now might be a great time to give it a whirl. Or maybe there is a project you’ve been meaning to do but have put off; like cleaning out a closet or drawer. Getting it done will give you the feeling of accomplishment.
Finally, if you are feeling lonely, isolated or a little depressed, speak with someone you trust, — a clergy member, your doctor or contact your local Office for the Aging. They have many great programs to help seniors enjoy their golden years. If you are having thoughts of self-harm, contact your county Mental Health Clinic, your doctor or seek care in the nearest emergency room.
Dr. Valentina Davydov ia a family medicine physician at UHS Primary Care in Walton. She can be reached at 607-865-2400.
