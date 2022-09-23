The New York State Office for the Aging and Association on Aging in New York have partnered with Trualta to offer Trualta’s web-based caregiver education and support platform at no cost to any unpaid caregiver in New York State.
Trualta’s evidence-based caregiver training and support platform helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. It also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links.
New Yorkers can access the service at https://newyork-caregivers.com. Once registered, caregivers can select personalized training and track their progress on topics like self-care, stroke recovery, dementia care, medication management and more. Users can log-in from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.
There are an estimated 4.1 million caregivers in New York State who provide 2.68 billion hours of unpaid care. Sixty-one percent worry about caring for a loved one and 70% reported at least one mental health symptom during the pandemic. Trualta teaches critical skills to reduce caregiver stress levels and increase confidence in one’s caregiving abilities.
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “Family, friends and neighbors provide a range of unpaid supports for loved ones at home, including often complex or intensive tasks for family members who have chronic conditions like dementia or diabetes. This labor of love can be all-consuming, but you are not alone. Our partnership with Trualta offers an evidence-based support platform statewide, empowering unpaid caregivers with the knowledge and skills training necessary to reduce anxiety and stress while improving outcomes in the care of loved ones. Equally important is the connection it provides to local programs and services for help if needed.”
He added, “NYSOFA, our county office for aging partners, and their networks deliver many community-based services to help individuals age in place, including support groups, respite, social adult day programs, and more. On-demand platforms like Trualta help extend our reach, bringing vital information and guidance into the homes of more New Yorkers so that nobody faces the struggle of caregiving alone.”
Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Becky Preve said, “Caregivers are the key building blocks in allowing older individuals to remain in their homes and communities. Trualta is an amazing resource to support caregivers in their journey, and we are thrilled for this partnership. The Association on Aging in New York applauds NYSOFA and Trualta for expanding caregiver services and supports to help all New Yorkers.”
Tamie Reed is the Director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Information in this column was included in a media release from the the New York State Office for the Aging.
