As the new year dawns, tradition dictates that we set aside existential thinking in favor of embracing the promise of tomorrow and opportunities for renewal.
The new year is a time to revitalize and remind ourselves of our potential. Renewal may come as we make slight changes or great shifts in our lives. But first a question: Why focus on renewal so near the winter solstice? Some say our tradition of looking forward to regeneration in the depths of winter promotes optimism and leads to a cheerful outlook.
Others suggest a daily practice of resolving to contribute to a better world upon arising.
Still others suggest that the time to renew the calendar and our lives is when trees and flowers are honoring us with their green shoots at the vernal equinox. Some religions celebrate the promising signs of spring with an allegory of regeneration.
The new year, whether celebrated in life-affirming springtime or the Slough of Despond we call winter, is a time of promise. It’s the perfect time to take stock of our lives, get back on track, reimagine opportunities, and move forward with a new outlook. It is about more than the flowers blooming and the sun shining brighter. Green shoots can remind us to change, inside and out.
Here are some ideas.
Start fresh. Self assessment can be a challenge but a necessary process if we are to change and grow. We may be at a crossroads, not knowing which way to go. The first step is often the hardest. So, how can we make the process easier?
Make positive changes. It can be anything from diet to career or even moving across town or to another part of the world.
Be of service. One of the best ways to uplift ourselves is by giving back and being of service to others. Volunteering is a great way to get out there and help others while also gaining confidence through a sense of accomplishment. Or, we can simply look around for neighbors who need our support. Love your neighbor as yourself.
Immerse ourselves in nature for a few days. We often forget how powerful nature can be for our mental health until we find ourselves immersed in it for a few days. Take some time this year to be outdoors. For example, take advantage of the Adirondacks Mountain Club’s Tuesday morning hikes. And, let us remind ourselves, we are part of nature.
Start a new morning ritual. Morning is the perfect time to make resolutions in the spirit of regeneration. Make the bed, but first learn ten associated lessons from Adm. William H. McRaven’s commencement address which is available on the internet. Practice sun salutations; update the to-do list; identify a mentor; journal your gratitude. For guidance, consider Depak Chopra’s three stages of gratitude: First, feel grateful for the good things in life. Next, express gratitude to the people who have made life better. Finally, realize that interacting with those who have helped us leads to new behavior.
Read an inspirational text whether it’s from a holy book or a secular philosophy.
Take a class and learn something new. Locally, we are fortunate to have the Center for Continuing Adult Learning to facilitate this aspect of renewal.
Be kind.
The promise of adopting these life-affirming practices is a cheerful and optimistic outlook that will lead to a long and happy life. Take it from someone who is old and happy.
