Senior Scene: Artists teach this old dog some new tricks

I was one of those people who couldn’t draw.
I’d drawn as a boy and quit when I was old enough to realize I wasn’t good at it. But, fooling around last summer with a sketchbook and pencil, I found that maybe I could draw, at least to some extent. I started with observational drawing, sketching random objects in the house, or I’d sit outside and draw a garden pot, a spading fork, a tree. Or overlapping foxglove blossoms drooping on the stalk. Some results pleased me, but mistakes and bad drawings chipped away at my confidence. Progress was slow, mostly because in jumping from one object to another I never learned to draw any of them well.
The slow progress dampened my enthusiasm. I drew sporadically through the winter but spent more time watching tutorials on YouTube than filling sketchbook pages. Watching tutorials felt almost like drawing, and it was so much easier. Maybe I could learn by osmosis.
But the urge to move a pencil over paper returned this spring. I started by doodling, then copying comic book characters, and then drawing characters from imagination. I drew monsters and bizarre animals, then developed a passion for drawing faces. I filled pages with them, from imagination. Some were cartoon-like, others realistic, with personality.
I continued watching YouTube tutorials, especially ones on drawing heads, in which many of the artists referred to the “Loomis technique.” I understood vaguely what it meant, but who was this “Loomis?” And why was everyone teaching his technique? Turns out that Andrew Loomis (1892-1959) was a famous illustrator who developed a method for drawing the head by starting with a circle and adhering to measured landmarks on it. His books, still in print, can be read online at the Internet Archive, and four are available from our Four County Library System.
His “Fun with a Pencil,” first published in 1939 and re-issued in 2013, is a great place to start. Convinced that anyone can learn to draw, Loomis guides beginners through easy, silly stuff, creating heads from circles, even from lopsided ones. “Any shape will do,” he says. He ushers the beginner from circles to more complex and realistic forms through his ball-and-plane method, which gives the head and its features the illusion of volume. He demonstrates everything. The beginner’s drawing skills develop like muscles. Confidence grows, and the steps from one level to the next in the Loomis book are so gentle that anyone can climb them.
For a while, then, I drew faces exclusively, anywhere from nine to 24 per page, following the advice of an artist called Sycra, who advocates “iterative drawing,” that is, drawing the same object over and over again until you master it. He says you rack up “mileage” that way and change your brain in the process. Someone who draws 100 faces a week, he says, will get better faster than someone who draws five. Makes sense to me. And it works. It’s a confidence-booster. Iterative drawing is one of the best tips I’ve gotten from the tutorials.
Other useful tips include not erasing (just keep going), and the need to do daily drills, repeatedly drawing straight lines, circles and the basic shapes: cube, sphere, cylinder and ellipse. Some artists even recommend sketching with a ballpoint pen instead of a pencil, to avoid the temptation to erase mistakes.
One of my favorites, the artist Marc Leone, posts videos on YouTube that can run for hours; watching them is like attending art school for free. I also do the exercises in a remaindered book picked up at Kmart years ago for $1.99. Titled “Mark Kistler’s Draw Squad,” it’s a how-to book written for kids (I’m not proud). It teaches such basics as foreshortening, shading, density and contour in easy steps that anyone can follow. You can learn to draw a city from this book.
Now I almost believe I can draw anything. I can’t, of course. Far from it. I’m only in the basement, stumbling around with a candle in the dark, feeling my way to the first floor. But, armed now with some basic skills, I think that if I set my mind to it, and practiced, and attempted again and again to draw something, I could eventually produce a fair sketch. Whether such confidence is justified, I can’t say, but it comes from no longer being afraid to make mistakes. Or to fail altogether. That’s a life lesson learned almost too late.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
