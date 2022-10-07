Most of the columns I contribute are about the past: my own history and the larger scope — how I viewed the world then and now. I enjoyed writing them because they were mostly happy memories or important events. This column will be different.
We’ve been brunching with two couples we’ve known and loved for years. Thank goodness the Shire Pub in Delhi has made outdoor dining comfortable.
Like many conversations, ours starts with “How are you?” and then we all laugh and moan and groan. Then we order and proceed to gab for an hour and a half. and we laugh and laugh.
A recent brunch was different. When I asked, “How are you?” my dear, dear friend responded with, “I’m really upset!” She’d had cancer during the last few years and her husband had skin cancer this past year. I was stunned and afraid to proceed. But I did. What she described could be interpreted as beautiful, sad, irritating, thoughtful. All of those things.
My friend had been leaving a building and was a bit unsteady. A young woman (everybody is young to us!) gently held her elbow and said, “Can I help you get down this incline?” This simple gesture unraveled this dear 80+ year-old, strong woman. She said that she was and is still embarrassed but she grasps where such strong emotions are coming from: She does not think of herself as old, especially. It just doesn’t occur to her. This experience brought it home and it hurt like a son of a gun!
As it happens, I could really identify! The Canadian Rockies have been calling to me for years. I’d finally made plan with three other women to hike there. One gal JUST celebrated her 60th birthday! (A baby) The other two are teetering either side of 70. I’ve hiked with people 10 and 20 years my junior (or my senior) and it didn’t use to impact the joy of hiking at all. NO MORE! I’m not the same ! It’s just that simple. I’m slower and have less endurance and my balance sometimes stinks! Friends still will hike with me, but if honest, I will admit that it just is not the fun it once was. and I’ve hiked most of the stuff I wanted to hike.
I avoid it not because I’ll slow them down, but because it takes too much effort.
However, since June or July I’ve been walking regularly — daily, if possible. and I am stronger. Not strong enough, but stronger. and my dear friends would have been happy to hike with me in those beautiful mountains.
Those friends have been having a ball teasing me about my participating in Active Aging zoom classes! Even five years ago I would have considered those classes well beneath my abilities — “baby kaka exercises!” But they help. and I love the women I see regularly on Zoom. Like the library discussion group I’d told you about some time ago, women can be so very fun and uplifting and supportive.
Well, I was so prepared for this Canada trip! I love packing for adventures. But I do NOT love figuring out how to get my COVID vaccine record downloaded — or is it uploaded? That and my fear of forgetting something nearly ruined the fun of preparation. Why must it all be so difficult? and why must it all be so technical?
Four hours before I was to leave, my partner, Peter, had a super scary event. He has a zillion health issues, and I have, over the years, gone on hiking trips and he gets along fine. But — again I am saying this — that was then and this is now. He is older and sicker now. and perhaps I am more compassionate or sane. Or perhaps I actually realize that being old can come with risks and pain and disappointment. Similar to being young, only you are slower at it. Ha!
I canceled my trip. Unheard of for me. and Peter is markedly better. Perhaps it is because he is not being left alone. That is no small thing!
So, back to our brunch discussion: My dear friend explained that she was startled and hurt and sad that this young woman had “assumed” she was old. This gave us all a good laugh. “LOOK AT US ! IT IS OBVIOUS WE ARE OLD!” We howled. and she admitted that she would have been angry had the kind young woman not offered any kind of assistance had she needed it. Yes, had she told us THAT story, we would have ripped that young gal apart! Again, we howled. That’s what friends are for — laughing through and at discomfort.
Before we finished lunch, we had a brief chat about the benefits of being old or older: We know a lot more than we did. We move slowly enough that we don’t miss colorful birds or a fawn or a beautiful sky. In Delaware County at least, there are plenty of us to entertain one another.
Kathy Mario lives in Delhi.
