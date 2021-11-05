One day in 1998, I was driving two men with intellectual disabilities home from work when news came on the radio that Roy Rogers had died — and spontaneously the three of us, all about the same age, sang “Happy Trails to You.”
The two men I was with, Gary and Arthur, have since died, but I often think of them, and I’ve always remembered the moment we revealed to one another a common connection: boyhoods spent watching Westerns on TV.
In the 1950s my friends and I idolized Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, the Lone Ranger and the Cisco Kid. We knew all the characters in cowboy shows and imitated the way they talked and dressed. We packed six-guns in holsters and used them to fire rolls of red paper caps. I wore a cowboy hat and Western shirts. Some kids wore chaps, and one boy wore the entire Hopalong Cassidy outfit, all black, including the high-crowned black hat.
In the 1950s and ‘60s about 150 Western series appeared on TV. They were originally made for kids but eventually drew a wider audience. The first two adult Westerns, “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” and “Gunsmoke,” appeared in 1955. By 1959, 30 Western series were broadcast in prime time, including “Bonanza,” “Rawhide” and “Have Gun – Will Travel.”
My favorite memories of Westerns involve watching them on summer evenings with my grandparents in Unadilla. On their black-and-white TV that received only one channel, WNBF from Binghamton, we watched many Westerns, including “Wyatt Earp,” “Maverick,” “Bronco,” “Cheyenne” and “Sugarfoot.”
But only one of the shows we watched together has stuck with me: “Tombstone Territory,” which ran from 1957 to 1960. The plots (I realize now) are preposterous and the characters one-dimensional. Matters of life and death are resolved in 26 minutes.
Though people don’t die in every episode of the show, when they do, death comes swiftly, without pain, and usually only to the deserving.
Bad guys shot dead don’t have bullet holes in their clothing, and there’s no blood. Heroes or innocent townsfolk may suffer bloodless “flesh wounds.” Or they’re only “winged.” A character hit in the shoulder suffers no apparent damage and looks quite fit in the next scene, his arm in a sling. Unlike gun violence in real life, bullets in TV Westerns didn’t tumble inside the body to rip flesh, shatter bones, slice organs and spill blood.
And no character in “Tombstone Territory” takes a bullet in the head. Heads don’t explode like watermelons, splattering blood on walls or pooling around a corpse, as in today’s crime dramas.
In 1967 I was in a movie theater — in Texas — for a showing of “Bonnie and Clyde,” when a number of people walked out during the film because of its graphic violence. We’d never seen anything like it. I haven’t been to a movie in years but I can’t imagine people these days walking out on one because of the violence.
I still watch “Tombstone Territory” on YouTube sometimes, partly from nostalgia, though I also enjoy identifying actors in supporting roles who later became famous, too many of them to list here, but they include Jack Elam, Lee Van Cleef, James Coburn, Angie Dickinson and future “Star Trek” favorite, Leonard Nimoy.
A young Michael Landon, unknown before “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie” made him famous, appears as different characters in two episodes of “Tombstone Territory.” Bing Russell, “Bonanza’s” sheriff for 13 seasons, appears once. Warren Oates plays different roles in several episodes. And in one show the drama is elevated by the mere presence of the great John Carradine.
I also notice character actors who appeared in many Westerns over the years, actors I grew up watching without ever learning their names. They seem now like familiar faces from the old neighborhood.
This walk down memory lane is my last column for the Senior Scene. I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had here for the past five-plus years, and the positive feedback from readers who took the trouble to write letters, send emails, or who spoke to me about the column in person.
I’m not quite ready to ride off into the sunset, though. I have other interests to pursue and a reading list to catch up on. And I’ll continue to watch “Tombstone Territory” when I need a refreshing dose of unreality.
Happy trails to you.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
Bob Bechtold’s retirement creates an opening for a Senior Scene columnist. If you are interested, are 65 or older and live in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango or Schoharie counties, contact Managing Editor Robert Cairns at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
