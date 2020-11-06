Senior Scene: Do seniors really want to go back to ‘normal’?

“Innovation is the ability to convert ideas into invoices.”
— Lewis Duncan
Will we stop shopping online? Will we again watch movies, our feet stuck in someone else’s discarded caramel corn, in dark uncomfortable seats? Will we rejoin the commute? Do we really want to struggle through another downtown renovation?
The region will thrive when Oneonta finds a way to become something other than a company town. First the company was the railroad; now merchants depend on spending from SUNY Oneonta students and staff. Meanwhile, as preferences shift from in-person to online shopping, downtowns flounder. Municipalities respond with cosmetic improvements, hoping to attract new tenants and resuscitate existing businesses.
That somewhat shambolic approach has not worked.
To be fair let us acknowledge that hindsight is 20-20. But looking forward, let us meet our competition where it lives and go online to expand our economic base. A public-private partnership may work, one that would add to our existing retailers an online downtown marketing and fulfillment zone, powered by an aggressive advertising campaign financed with a state grant or perhaps municipal bonds to be repaid with a share of the profits. This new Catskills in the Cloud will provide high quality products from our savvy retailers. Businesses will join Oneonta Inc. to succeed. This program should be led by a successful entrepreneur because governments have proven themselves less inclined toward self assessment. A business professional will set benchmarks, evaluate progress at each milestone and implement course corrections when appropriate.
Already, much has changed permanently. Working from home is now commonplace, especially among knowledge professionals. Telemedicine has proven itself safer and more convenient for the senior cohort than traditional health care. Extending that concept, clinical organizations are accelerating their deployment of robotics. We have reimagined streets as multi-use corridors with all-weather retail and dining in the parking lane. Home delivery, virtual family reunions, face masking, online fitness classes, streaming entertainment and a distrust of local and long distance public transportation have all lodged themselves in the popular psyche. This new mindset is likely to persist because we are creatures of habit.
As we work through the pandemic, our leaders speak of it as a one-off and news reporting reinforces that thinking. But that’s clearly not the case. The pandemic timeline has been telescoping since medieval times, a fact that suggests that the pandemic state accelerates on a continuum. It’s time for retirees to experience a new health paradigm. We don’t know when a microbe will mutate into a strain that resists known therapies and vaccines, but we can be certain it will happen again.
And when it happens, the last place our demographic cohort wants to find itself is in a metaphorical petri dish.
We must design and retrofit the built environment to promote health. When we stored and communicated knowledge on paper, we needed to be near our teachers, service providers and colleagues, along with their libraries, technology and file cabinets. With today’s cloud edge technology many professionals can collaborate and serve their clientele remotely because social proximity and physical distancing are no longer mutually exclusive.
With that in mind, consider how the concepts underpinning the midcentury New Towns movement and the more recent Active Community Design approach to urban planning protect older people. New Towns posited the notion that building walkable small to medium size towns would attract people wishing to combine the virtues of low density town life with the conveniences of city living. Active Community Design takes that idea a step further by designing or retrofitting communities to promote healthy activity. Let’s assume that reducing population density and promoting healthy activity are fundamental to reducing epidemic spread because I like to assume that I’m right. When the outbreak began, market forces were poised to take us into a hot desk future, and history tells us that pandemics accelerate structural change. A federal program on the scale of the Eisenhower Interstate System might add impetus, but we shouldn’t wait for a solution to come from inside the Beltway. We can begin the transformation locally with zoning and incentives and perhaps a grant from the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council.
Not just land use needs to be reimagined; indoor space must change. Space planning should incorporate the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management, an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for building design. The International WELL Building Institute aims to transform buildings and communities in ways that enhance, not compromise, our health and safety.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.