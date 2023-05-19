You will never hear me say that I am not fortunate!
On the Wild Women 2018 Patagonia trip I met a gal who has become a close friend.
When we parted from that trip (where we were the two oldest), Ruth invited me to visit and let her show me her country, New Zealand! Those of you who know me know that you don’t have to ask me twice to jump into an adventure.
Ruth lived on North Island in 2019 when I visited. But she and her husband own a small vineyard on South Island. Below is a brief overview of what I did during my short stay in New Zealand. (Those with were special to me.)
Cromwell Park, a short walk from Ruth’s house, is a refuge for the endangered kauri trees, endemic to New Zealand. It has hilltop view of Auckland’s harbor, and trails throughout with plants and flowers I’d never seen.
Tiritiri Matangi Island, a wildlife sanctuary, is a boat ride from Auckland. Only native species remain on the island! Efforts to remove any others took years and much study. We stayed hours but I could have stayed a week. The korora (little blue penguin) was but one of 71 species of birds, none like any here.
Tongariro National Park. This Alpine crossing was made even more enjoyable as Ruth’s two good friends came along. It was a five-hour drive south. The view of snow-covered Mt. Ruapehu told me were close.
We stayed in Whakapapa Holiday Park cabins, about 45 little cabins with rooms with bunks. Bathrooms were in a nearby building. The kitchen concept I found so smart: One building with several large refrigerators to share. A long sink area with several spread out faucets and drying racks. Cabinets held pots, pans and utensils. Microwaves and countertop stoves were provided. All to share! Several tables were available both inside and out. I marveled at how civilized the whole arrangement was. Everyone cleaned up after themselves
Ruth had made arrangements for the four of us to take the 7 a.m. bus to the trailhead. This Tongariro Crossing “tramp” (the word everyone uses for “hike”), known as the best one-day hike in New Zealand, took us seven hours. It is about 12 1/2 miles one way, and winds up the Mangatepopo Valley to the saddle between Mt. Tongariro and Mt. Ngauruhoe and by the Red Crater, an active and still steaming vent! This was a bit spooky (parts of Lord of the Rings were filmed here). Past beautiful Emerald and Blue Lakes. This vast volcanic walk was the first of its kind I’d ever done. Great views with great company.
Ruth and I stayed over to do some shorter walks from the holiday park. Silica Rapids was interesting as there was silica and copper rust on the rocks. Part of the walk was in thick forest and the rest in a bog with open grassland with boardwalks.
Also, the Ridge Trek with more birds and views and canapé over the trail. Knowing this would be the last night here, we decided to stroll down to the Chateau Tongeriro for a glass of wine and more view! This inn is a lovely old stone place with a British feel and great views of the Tongeriro Crossing that we had done.
We drove back to Auckland in rain and with a rainbow! Had it rained our first day, we would not have been allowed to do the crossing. Too dangerous.
And next we move to South Island: The flight to Queenstown was spectacular, right over the snowy peaks, a view of Mt. Aoraki (also known as Mt. Cook) at 12,000 feet, and an exciting landing by Lake Wakatipu in Queensland, barely skimming the Remarkable Mountains.
Ruth’s husband picked us up and took us along the Valley of Kawaroa. Just beautiful. Deep ravines with rafters and bungie jumpers in the little river below.
On to the vineyard! Wine and dinner outside.
Next morning, we packed up for another surprise for me! Ruth’s brother and his daughter drove over from Christchurch to join us for a trek to Lake Marian in Fiordland National Park. We drove the length of Lake Wakatipu from Queenstown, then back up to the town of Te Anau. Lots of trekkers here. Driving north now toward our destination, the mountains are on our left. The mountain scenery is beautiful and my friends were great about letting me get out and soak it all in.
Where the road heads left to Milford Sound, we went right to Gunn’s Camp, hailed as the only source of tangiwai or Bowenite greenstone and podocarp forest and ferns, and its “unique museum!” You can say that again! This place could have been one of the old hunting camps here in the Catskills. I felt right at home.
What they did not advertise was the cave in which we saw glow worms! I’d never seen them before. Creepy. And the sand flies that are hungry for blood, like our black flies that love me so! Gunn’s also offered a free river walk and accompanying tree walk. I love this kind of thing and there were only a few of us on the walk.
Also right from Gunn’s, we could walk down to see Humbolt Falls and experienced a bit of the Hollyford and Routeburn Tracks. Like the famous Milford Track that we gazed on but did not hike, these are what we would call “thru hikes” — several miles long with lodging or campsites and views. Highly used and well maintained, these New Zealand tracks actually have a few eco toilets along the way and the small hostels have community-use cooking and eating space. This is a great idea in that it lessens the spread of garbage that attracts rodents.
We got up early the next morning for our hike up to Lake Marian. (I hope you Google these places as words cannot describe them). The forest is thick and beautiful. Metal/wood swinging bridges take us over the swift-running streams. Boardwalks at times — built into the cliff alongside a raging river. It took us fewer than three hours to get up to the lake. Stunning! Hung out there, soaking up the sun and scenery. Ruth and her brother and his daughter had not been to this lake before so it was new to us all.
I could have spent a week or two around this place. We returned to Bonnockburn and the vineyard in pouring rain and wind. Ruth’s neighbors invited us down for drinks and dinner. They own a cherry orchard. I will not torture you, readers, by telling you how good those cherries were. The real gift of seeing a new place with people who live there is the exposure one gets. I loved going to their market and seeing what they produce. I loved talking to the much needed immigrant workers at the vineyard who come to New Zealand annually from Vanuatu and other island nations. And I found it so typically ironic, talking for hours to Ruth’s brother, Rex, that he and Ruth are quite at odds politically. Isn’t that just the way!
Also interesting and sometimes touchy was the topic of the Maori, indigenous peoples. Somewhat like racial discussions here.
The next morning I woke early and went for a walk trying to figure out how to keep the birds from getting caught on the nets around nearby cherry and apricot orchards. At dinner we’d talked about beekeepers, who are very upset because their pollinators become stuck inside. Feeding all of us — including creatures — creates problems throughout the world.
The next adventure Ruth had planned for me was back over to Queensland and Lake Wakatipu and then north all the way around to Glenorchy, a tiny little town where we stayed two nights. This area is right on the lake. It’s not packed with tourists. I loved it.
I’ll spare you the list of birds (as I’ve spared you throughout). Suffice to say that I had my binoculars all the time! And it certainly paid off here at the Glenorchy wetland walkway: somewhat rare rifleman (tiny), Tom tit, and a rock wren. These we’d been hoping for since I arrived in New Zealand. My total list is nearly 100.
We were packed up and walking the Routeburn Track by 8. Rainbows, waterfalls, deep gorges, old, old endemic trees! The track itself is wide and gravel and well cared for.
We walked up about three hours. The new hut has restrooms, kitchen and dining areas and educational info. We were now meeting more and more people. We went down via a nature trail and hit the motel just before the rain.
En route back to the vineyard, our South Island base, we first visited Arrowtown, a historic tourist area with small beautiful homes and remarkable flowers. Historic markers indicated where Chinese workers had dwelled. They had come as gold miners. It’s a picturesque area and Ruth lives there now.
After packing up three bottles of Remarkable wine (the name of Richard’s winery — named after the Remarkable Mountains near Queensland, where they ski), we headed to the airport and back to North Island.
I love New Zealand airlines as they provided us with two glasses of local wine on the flight, and they made sure I sat on the “view side” of the aircraft. Spectacular views.
One full day left! Ruth took me north to meet her daughter-in-law and to the nearby beach at Long Bay Regional Park. Relaxing way to end the visit.
New Zealand is most unique. Talk about a small world! My dear friend, whom I’d met in Chile, invites me to “meet” her country. I knew that with another week I would have walked one or more of the tracks, but I like leaving a place knowing there was more to see and do.
I was fortunate to see Ruth and New Zealand before COVID hit. I’m just hoping that she will be able to visit the Catskills soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.