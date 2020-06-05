Senior Scene: From the Office: Aging at home requires some planning

Given the changes we have all experienced in the past few months, we have had to rely on alternate means and methods to accomplish typical tasks throughout the day. In order to properly social distance, it has been necessary to limit the face-to-face contacts that we depend on for socialization, value, purpose and connectivity. Some of us have reached out to family, friends and organizations to provide support during this pandemic. At some point, we will all need to lean on the efforts of others to help us, whether it be help while recovering from a surgery or the care needed as we age and have less mobility and independence.
This experience has given us the opportunity to test how strong and deep our support system is: relying on others to pick up groceries or prescriptions, depending on phone calls from family or friends to keep isolation and loneliness at bay, reaching out to find and obtain necessary protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer.
As we know, most people want to remain independent, living in their own homes and communities as they age. The ability to do this depends heavily on a person’s support network and resources. If staying in your home is important to you, now is a good time to assess what resources you currently have to support that goal and what gaps exist that need to be strengthened.
Some of the most common challenges individuals face in remaining at home include barriers to transportation, environmental or housing concerns, help with daily activities, the cost associated with maintaining community living and isolation. This is true not only for those living alone, but also for families where the spouse is the primary caregiver for their loved one.
Now is a good time to start assessing how you would address each of these areas if you were no longer able to perform them on your own.
Transportation: Do you have access to public transportation? Do you live near family who could help take you to medical appointments, or a friend who could offer a ride to church or take you grocery shopping? Is there someone you could pay to transport you when needed?
Environment/housing: Are modifications needed in your home to keep you safe? Can you access a bathroom with a shower or bath on the first floor? Can you move your bedroom to the first floor? Are grab bars, railings and good lighting installed in your bathroom, on stairs or walkways?
Daily activities: If you needed help changing a lightbulb, preparing a meal or taking the garbage out, who might you ask for this help? Do you have someone to help with house cleaning or managing medication? If you care for your spouse, do you have someone who can help with those activities if you were unable to do so, or someone to stay with your spouse when you need to leave?
Cost: Depending on your natural support system, the cost of aging in place will vary. Will your monthly income allow you to maintain the cost of a home, vehicle, food and all of the responsibilities for aging in place? Will you have to pay out of pocket for the services and supports you will need or are there other resources you can access?
Isolation: Being able to live at home while you age sounds great until you actually find yourself living alone with few contacts and limited ability to get out on your own. This is something to keep in mind while you are still independent. Do you have people nearby to call or check in on you? Do you have the means to get out into your community to engage with others? Do you have the technology to help stay in touch with family and friends remotely? Would you be open to sharing your home with others?
Being able to age in place is a great goal, but there is some planning needed to successfully do so — especially in Otsego County or other parts of rural New York. Start planning now. Reach out to family and friends to discuss potential challenges and how, together, you can address them. You may even be able to barter services or goods with friends or neighbors such as having one person do the driving and the non-driver preparing a meal or teaching the person how to cook.
If you have questions, feel free to contact your local Office for the Aging and explore what services and resources exist in your community. Otsego County Office for the Aging can be reached by calling 607-547-4232.
Tamie Reed is the director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
