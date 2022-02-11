It seems so long ago that we were informed about this pandemic, given direction to social distance, mask, take temperatures and, for us in New York and an adult older than 70, told to stay home under Matilda’s Law. All this was done as way to flatten the curve, and some thought it would be over in two weeks. Almost two years later, we are still fighting to come back to a new “normal” — a way for us to be interactive with each other and not to worry about whether that would result in fatal illness.
At the beginning of the pandemic at Office for the Aging, we were quick to contact our most frail older adults and adjust our services to meet their needs and to help keep them stay safe. We shut down our congregate meal sites and switched those clients over to home delivered meals. We modified our staffing and needed to bring in assistance from other departments to meet our increased need for service delivery. Our county departments, with guidance from our local COVID task force, worked together to try to meet the needs of everyone. When the vaccine became available last year, we worked tirelessly to make sure that we had a system in place to help older adults that did not have computers sign up for vaccination. We continued to provide services, but many shifted to services over the phone. Some services also became virtual via some type of internet software, but that limited our ability to reach those who did not have a computer. Our office was also the primary intake for any county resident in need of food or medication during their isolation.
Luckily, we had help along the way! Our parent organization, New York State Office for the Aging, brought us a delivery of hand sanitizer for our offices and small bottles to give to our older adults. As the pandemic continued, NYSOFA also distributed animatronic pets to help combat with the social isolation that many of our older adults experienced. NYSOFA was key to assist with coordinated efforts to bulk-purchase shelf stable meals to give to individuals who needed to isolate or quarantine. When federal emergency funding assistance came to their office, they quickly distributed it to help support our additional costs for increases in service.
Our membership affiliate, The Association on Aging in New York, was a key hub of information as we navigated through the pandemic. Many new innovations to provide services in this unprecedented time were shared in this organization and helped us figure out some challenging issues.
We made new partnerships, too. “Schoharie Together” was a partnership formed with help from churches, food pantries, town governments and the Office of the Aging. “Schoharie Together” was designed to meet the needs of the most vulnerable community members by connecting those 60 and older, and individuals with underlying health issues and no other supports, to volunteers who will deliver grocery items to their homes on a weekly basis. The program used two local food pantries and a “grocery list” of common items to choose food items at family requests. The packages were then delivered by staff or volunteers to their homes and “socially distantly” dropped off. We also picked up pre-paid food orders from Walmart to deliver to those who were told to quarantine.
Another group of fantastic volunteer enthusiasts sewed together masks for distribution. The cloth face coverings were a critical need early in the pandemic and we were fortunate that our friends at SALT were able to help coordinate the donations.
Community groups within the county shared information about food distributions, new COVID guidelines, and additional support resources so we could all work together to help our residents. It is amazing how we can all come together when fighting for the greater good. I am so very thankful to everyone, no matter how small your part was (or continues to be) for the support and assistance during this long, long pandemic to assist our county’s older adults! Although we are not quite done, and the variants have us all continually ready to shift gears, I am hopeful that there may be an end in sight.
