Senior Scene: From the Office: Celebrate Older Americans Month

Every year, May is recognized nationally as Older Americans Month. This is an opportunity for us to recognize some outstanding people in our communities for the incredible ways they give back. This year’s Older Americans Month theme is aptly titled “Communities of Strength,” recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.
Throughout this past year, increased social isolation and the cancellation of many activities and events for people of all ages have reminded us of how important social connection is for our health and quality of life. In so many ways, our community’s businesses, schools, local governments, churches and organizations have adapted in order to keep people safe while still providing important services and connections.
Otsego County Office for the Aging did the same by offering virtual Weekly Wednesday presentations, increasing telephone outreach to isolated seniors, expanding home delivered meals to those who were newly “homebound,” and continuing to safely provide services such as transportation, in-home personal care and caregiver respite. We also had the opportunity to partner with local schools and youth organizations such as 4-H and the Girl Scouts for an intergenerational pen pal project as well as creating and distributing many heartwarming cards, drawings, and artwork to seniors in the community.
Although at higher risk, many local seniors continued to support their communities by making homemade masks to distribute, “paying forward” their stimulus checks by donating to those in need, helping to teach and raise grandchildren through remote learning, reaching out and assisting other seniors who lacked supports, and sharing their time, experience and wisdom to ensure our communities would persevere.
As we look around our community at volunteer fire departments, the members of civic organizations, and volunteers at food pantries and youth activities, we see older faces. We see activities, events, services and programs that would not exist if it were not for the older adults who dedicate their time to sustaining them. This May, we encourage you to take the time to thank those members of your community who give of their time, knowledge, and resources to make our communities a better place. This May, we celebrate Older Americans Month.
Tamie Reed is the director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.