Last year, the Schoharie County Office for the Aging entered into a contract with the consulting group Pathfinders to have it look into gaps in services. We specifically had the group focus on the continuum of care to see if our county would benefit from a Respite and Social Adult Day Center. COVID made the task challenging, but we were able to complete the task and learn some very interesting things along the way.
A Respite and Social Adult Day Center is a state Office for the Aging-approved, community-based center that provides older adults with a comfortable gathering place for meals as well as therapeutic, educational, social and recreational activities in a supervised environment during the day. The center would provide family caregivers respite from the stressful demands of caregiving. In some cases, it would allow the option of returning to work. It would provide caregivers the opportunity to join support groups, connect with other caregivers and find educational & support resources.
Although our overall population may be decreasing, we have seen an estimated 23% growth in the numbers of adults 60 years and older. Those adults are living longer, and many are living with chronic health conditions. According to a recent community health needs assessment, 23% of county residents between 65 and 74 years old have at least one disability. That number jumps to 49% for those residents more than 74 years old. This shows that we will continue to work with a growing population of older adults with an increasing prevalence of disability and for a longer period of time.
The first step is to understand: “Who is a caregiver?” Most of us certainly have been or will be caregivers at some point in our lives. If you have raised a child, you were a caregiver. If you helped your grandparent with shopping or cleaning, you were a caregiver. If you helped you spouse after a surgery, you were a caregiver. If you have mowed your neighbors’ lawn because they can no longer do so, you were a caregiver. So many individuals have stated that although they have done some of these tasks, they were just doing what needed to be done, or that it was the right thing to do. Both of those are certainly true, but knowing that you are taking on the role of a caregiver is an important part in the journey.
Caregiving can be the most challenging and most rewarding role that we take on. To remain healthy and emotionally supported along the way, the next step is critical: Planning! When new parents have a baby, they plan on what supplies they will need, who will do what tasks and how everyone surrounded in the care will assist. The same is true for caregivers, especially for older adults. Understanding how we age and what may be needed will help us to plan. We need to consider both our homes and the services we will need when we age as our need for assistance increases. Look around your home. Are the “walkways” clear and wide enough for a walker or wheelchair? Are there grab bars in the bathroom (do you have room to install them when needed)? Have you had a discussion with your family on what you wish as you age? Start the conversation. Find out who might be your strongest advocate and let them assist in the planning. Avoiding “caregiver burnout” should be priority.
The last step is ongoing: Know what resources are available to you. We certainly have many of them here through our Office for the Aging, but it is important to understand how all of them work. Some can be put in place quickly, while others may take a long time to establish (hence the planning). Some have a cost share or no cost at all. As a caregiver, it is important to know what is out there and what is not. Keeping informed is the only way to be successful in preparation of things that may come.
As the study concluded, we have some gaps in our services in the county. There is only one assisted living facility and no nursing homes. Like many other parts of the country and state, we are in a homecare crisis. There are just not enough aides to fill the need. The study found there is a population that would benefit from a Respite Social Adult Day Center. Our goal is to move forward and develop a coalition of support to work toward this end. If you would like to assist us along the way or would like a copy of the study, please contact us at 518-295-2001.
Nancy Dingee is director of the Schoharie County Office for the Aging. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles/.
