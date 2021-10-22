Senior Scene: From the Office: Family caregivers deserve our appreciation

November is National Family Caregivers Month and although it’s always important to recognize and support the sacrifices of family caregivers, this year seems especially critical after the increased challenges and barriers that caregivers have faced. Caregiver burnout is at an all-time high as a result of increased isolation and demands placed on family members over the past year-and-a-half due to the pandemic. Severe workforce shortages have further limited accessibility to professional supports that caregivers rely on.
One of the first hurdles in recognizing family caregivers is that most people in that role don’t identify themselves as a “caregiver.” The word often conflicts with their identity and role as a spouse, child or grandparent. In talking with caregivers, most share that they are doing what any loving daughter would do, or simply fulfilling their wedding vows “for better or for worse, in sickness and in health.”
Whether you are a husband or wife caring for your spouse, an adult child caring for a parent, a grandparent raising a grandchild, or another type of support, being a family caregiver will likely be a role we all fulfill in our lifetime. As one of the first advocates for caregivers, Rosalynn Carter, once said, “There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.”
We hope that when it is our time, we are able to step up to this important role within our own families, but the reality is, becoming a caregiver for a family member can be a heavy burden, especially when that care becomes long term or progressively demanding. Without proper supports, caregiving can become very isolating and soon cause declines in physical and mental health, increased resentment and overall decreased quality of life. It’s important, as caregivers, to give ourselves permission to ask for help and to be willing to accept that help when offered.
Family caregivers often struggle to ask for help from others for a multitude of reasons. Many feel it is their responsibility and role to provide care for their loved one and see it as a sign of inadequacy or weakness if they ask for help. Some individuals receiving the care are very private and don’t want others to provide intimate care, preferring their spouse to fulfill that role. It is also common for caregivers, knowing the demands of the role, not to want to burden others with such tasks. For many caregivers, any disruption to a routine, or introducing strangers into that routine can easily upset the apple cart, causing more undue stress. And for some, they may have previously reached out for help from family members, friends or organizations to no avail and have simply given up.
All of these reasons are very real and valid barriers for caregivers to properly access the support they need to fulfill this role. No matter what the reason, it is imperative for caregivers to find balance through a support network and opportunities for self-care.
If you are already a caregiver, allow others to help. In order to maintain control and routine, it might help to identify specific tasks ahead of time and keep a “chore jar,” so when someone offers, you can easily identify tasks that they can assist with. Taking time for yourself is not selfish, but rather a necessity to allow you to be a better caregiver. Just as the flight attendant instructs us on an airplane, be sure to place your oxygen mask on first before helping others … and learn to practice it each day.
As family members, friends, colleagues or neighbors, we can help to create that support network to alleviate some of the burden. However, a generic statement such as “Let me know how I can help” or asking “how are you doing?” isn’t always enough. Talk to the caregiver to better understand what their needs are on a day to day basis, and better yet, LISTEN attentively. When we are consumed with responsibilities day after day, sometimes it helps to just be able to vent with a trusted person who isn’t going to judge us, offer unsolicited advice or try to fix the situation.
Offer to help with specific tasks that you are comfortable with, such as picking up groceries when you run to the store yourself, making extra food when you’re preparing a meal for your own family, or scheduling and coordinating vehicle maintenance. If you’re able to provide a block of time, offer to come spend time with the care recipient so the caregiver can get away to participate in activities they enjoy such as meeting a friend for dinner or going to a movie or accomplishing tasks like grocery shopping without feeling rushed to get home.
Don’t forget to involve the kids! Teens and pre-teens can be a great help to caregiving neighbors, grandparents or other family members by helping to clean the house, mow the lawn or other yard work such as snow shoveling. Ask the caregiver directly and they will likely be able to identify specific tasks that will help reduce their workload and be of most help.
And finally, one of the greatest ways to support a caregiver is by providing them time to be alone. If their loved one is able to get out of the house, offer to take the care recipient out instead! This gives the care recipient a chance to engage in meaningful activity while allowing the caregiver to enjoy peace and quiet or complete tasks without the risk of being interrupted or pulled away.
If you extend an offer to help, be sure to follow through with the commitment and be consistent. One-time, last minute, running-out-the-door offers aren’t likely to be accepted and unreliable helpers only cause more stress.
As is often said when talking about raising children, “it takes a village” is equally true for those caring for a loved one through advanced aging, severe illness or disability. Caregiving should not fall on the shoulders of only one person and just because someone is the spouse or primary caregiver, doesn’t mean others can’t fulfill equally important, if not smaller roles to support their loved one.
Tamie Reed is the director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
