Senior Scene: From the Office: Happy COVID-19 Independence Day!

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently announced that 70% of all adults in the state have been vaccinated with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Reaching this milestone has allowed New York state to lift all state-mandated restrictions on commercial businesses, social settings, sports and recreation events, construction, manufacturing and retail that were put in place back in March 2020. Bear in mind that masks will still be required in some settings, such as hospitals, public transportation and schools, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, folks, we’re not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 and its many variants are still prevalent. It’s important to note that although the infection rate is much lower, infections and deaths are still happening. There’s more work to be done.
Locally, our vaccination numbers aren’t at 70% yet. There are a lot of people here who are unvaccinated and are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and the variants that exist. The new Delta variant is said to be fast-spreading. The CDC has labeled the Delta variant a “variant of concern” as scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. The Delta variant has accounted for more than 10% of cases and it is expected this percentage rate is only going to rise.
Who is most at risk? Those people who haven’t been vaccinated yet or have only received one of the two shots needed for Moderna or Pfeizer vaccinations. It’s reported that people who are fully vaccinated seem to have good protection, but it is important to remember that extra precautions are still necessary if a person is indoors in high-risk areas such as health care settings, public transportation, schools and traveling. During these times, it is important to wear a mask for further protection beyond what the vaccination is providing.
Unfortunately, being fully vaccinated doesn’t mean a person is fully protected. Fully vaccinated people still have a reduced risk of transmitting COVID-19 to unvaccinated people. If a person is fully vaccinated and shows symptoms of illness, they should wear a mask and get tested for COVID-19. If the person tests positive for COVID-19, they should not visit private or public settings for at least 10 days after the positive test. This is important for slowing down the spread of the virus. Even if a fully vaccinated person catches COVID-19 or a coronavirus variant, the vaccine is likely to protect them from a serious case.
So, now here we are. Summer is upon us! Most of the restrictions we’ve lived with for nearly a year and a half are being lifted. As these restrictions are being lifted, the Delaware County Office for the Aging begins to open up services that have been shut down since March 2020. Throughout the process, everyone’s safety is still a top priority. The Delaware County Senior Bus has been back on the road since October 2020 with Oneonta as the only destination. Recently, the destinations of Binghamton and Kingston have been added to the monthly schedule. In addition, more riders will be allowed on the bus, but there will be a limit of one person per seat. There is one exception. If two people are from the same household they can share a seat on the bus. Masks will still be required in order to ride the bus. The Tai Chi for Arthritis program is being reestablished. Contacts are being made at various locations around Delaware County for possible locations to hold Tai Chi for Arthritis classes. It is hoped that, soon, Tai Chi for Arthritis classes will begin again in Delaware County.
After missing normal summer activities last year, it’s time for each of us to get out and enjoy time with family and friends this year. Go to that family picnic. Visit with a friend. Go to a movie. Take a ride on the Delaware County Senior Bus. Take a Tai Chi for Arthritis class. You’ve got options this year. Take advantage of that! Get back out in the world and make some memories! This is all available to you as long as you are fully vaccinated.
If you’ve not been vaccinated yet, are you still sitting on the fence trying to decided if you’ll get vaccinated or not? Choosing to get a COVID-19 vaccination is a personal decision that only you can make. It’s important to make your decision based on the facts. The decision shouldn’t be made lightly.
Learn the pros and cons. Study them. Evaluate the outcomes for becoming fully vaccinated vs. remaining unvaccinated. Consider these outcomes regarding you, personally, as well as how these outcomes could affect your friends and neighbors, your community, the nation and the world. I leave you with one last thought on this. The more people who get vaccinated for the coronavirus, the fewer infections will happen. Fewer infections mean fewer chances for the virus to mutate into other variants. Fewer infections and fewer variants mean the spread of the virus slows down, and isn’t that what we need to have happen? Isn’t that when we can really begin to feel safe again and can really get our lives back to normal?
If you’ve been on the fence about getting a COVID-19 vaccination and you’re ready to jump over to the getting vaccinated side of the fence, the Office for the Aging staff can help you find a location for getting your shot. If you haven’t already gotten your COVID vaccination, now is the time to do it. There are still state-run vaccination sites available all across New York state. If you are homebound, there is a system being set up to have someone come to your home to vaccinate you. If you are homebound and haven’t had your COVID vaccination yet but would like to get it, please call the Delaware County Office for the Aging at 607-832-5750. Getting vaccinated will give you that extra layer of protection from COVID and help you feel and be safer.
As we watch things opening up and most of the previous restrictions being lifted, we see our lives becoming closer to the normal lives we used to know. We are now able to visit with family, give someone a hug, go out to a social event, etc. We are gaining back our independence. I hope you all enjoy your summer activities! I wish you all the best for a safe and happy summer. Happy COVID Independence Day! Stay safe and be well!
Terri Whitney is director of the Delaware County Office for the Aging. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles/.
