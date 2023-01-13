The beginning of the new year seems to always bring reflection, acceptance and hope. Reflection on what has passed in the last 12 months, how our lives have changed, both for the good and for the bad, each event leaving us in a different state.
Acceptance of what the past holds is a very hard concept when the events are surrounded by grief or suffering. We all know that will come to pass, but we are never really ready. Accepting the positive gains in our world, however big or small, need to be celebrated and noted as the counterbalance. Hope is always optimistic and refreshing. It is taking the opportunities of the future and building on them for positive changes ahead of us.
Last year we saw the addition of our Animatronic Pets to help with isolation, GetSetUp classes for any older adult, TCare Assessment and Referral program for caregivers, Archangels platform to support caregivers, and ElliQ, our first intuition robotics care companion.
In 2023 we will have some new projects that we are undertaking that will hopefully bring positive gains for many of the older adults in our county. We will start the year fully staffed and ready to meet the challenge of changes ahead.
One of the changes happened on Jan. 3 when our Cobleskill Congregate site moved to the new Gathering Place Senior Center as a Grab-n-Go meal program. The criteria is the same in that if you are 60 or older, you can order a meal the day prior and pick it up the next day at the center. There will also again be the option for anyone to make a contribution of $4 to help offset the cost of meal. Judy will remain our site coordinator and will run the new program.
Looking to the future, we will be submitting grants to help our caregivers as well as our older adults along the continuum of care. Working with partners from Columbia University, we are applying for a grant to support research on how we can best serve our county caregivers. Under this program, we will offer the REACH Community program and/or the Building Better Caregivers program in addition to our Powerful Tools for Caregivers. The outcome of this study will help us see what works best for our caregivers. Another grant will be sent to form a coalition of partners to form a network to create an integrated delivery system of services to tackle the pressing issues resulting in an aging-in-place system in the tri-county area of Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties. More on these opportunities as we start implementation.
The state Office for Aging, working with the state Department of Health, will develop a “Master Plan for Aging.” Backed by the governor, this shows the dedication the state has and will continue to put forth on behalf of all older New Yorkers. The Master Plan for Aging Council has met and there is now a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts formed. The process will include many months of intensive planning, development, engagement sessions, policymaking, upcoming regional listening sessions and more in the development of the state’s first-ever Master Plan for Aging. More on that to come too!
Starting this month, there is a big change for Medicare and Medicaid: The newly expanded Medicare Savings Program helps older adults and individuals with disabilities pay for health care costs. Medicaid income guidelines have gone up and many more individuals will be eligible for this service. Call us for more details on what you maybe eligible for.
Happy New Year everyone! All of us at Schoharie Office for the Aging wish you good health and peace.
