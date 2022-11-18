You may ask yourself what sepsis is. Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to an infection. Sepsis happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract. It can happen quickly and be confused with other conditions. Sepsis is a medical emergency — without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death.
Anyone can get sepsis. It affects the healthy, the ill, the strong, the weak, the young, older adults, grandparents and grandchildren. Among all however, older adults, the chronically ill, immunocompromised, and those with opportune exposure to infections are the highest at risk. Two-thirds of all cases occur in adults older than 60. An infection may develop in an organ such as the lungs from pneumonia, or through a cut or incision, and in some cases a urinary tract infection. Older adults are at higher risk for sepsis due to weakened immunity. Adults aged 65 years and older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with sepsis than adults younger than 65, and 63% of adults 60 years and older are admitted to an intensive care unit with sepsis.
Early symptoms of sepsis may include general to extreme weakness and fatigue, breathing difficulties, general body pain and aches, rapid heart rate and rapid breathing. When an older adult is septic, fever may not happen. In fact, they may have the opposite — cold, clammy skin temperature, or hypothermia. Older adults are likely to experience sudden mental confusion or delirium along with malaise, fatigue, weakness, sudden shortness of breath, chills, dizziness and low blood pressure.
If you experience any of these symptoms, you need to immediately seek medical attention. “TIME” is of the essence: T- temperature, I- infections, M-Mental Decline, E- Extremely ill. Call your physician or call 911. If you speak to a family member, friend, nurse, physician, emergency medical technician or emergency room professional, let them know that you suspect having sepsis. Not all infections develop into sepsis; however, progression from infection to full blown sepsis can occur in hours. For every hour delay in appropriate treatment, the risk of death increases by up to 8%.
How can you prevent sepsis from occurring? By getting vaccinated (flu, COVID, pneumonia), good handwashing and personal hygiene, proper wound care, and knowing the signs and symptoms of infection (fever, chills, etc.).
Sepsis needs immediate treatment in a hospital setting because it can get worse quickly. Most likely, treatment will consist of intravenous fluids, antibiotics, possibly being on a machine to help you breathe, surgery to remove areas of infections, and close monitoring in the intensive care unit.
Most people make a full recovery from sepsis. Individuals who recover from sepsis may continue to have physical and emotional symptoms. Long-term effects from sepsis are called post-sepsis syndrome. This can include feeling very tired or weak, difficulty sleeping, lack of appetite, changes in mood, anxiety, depression and nightmares. The symptoms should eventually get better on their own. For some, recovery may be several months to even up to a year.
I highly recommend that you take a moment to review and make yourself aware of the early signs and symptoms of sepsis. Keep in mind the best medicine for sepsis is prevention and knowing the signs and symptoms to report to your physician immediately.
