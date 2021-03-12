Senior Scene: From the Office: Spring, vaccine bring hope for better times

As I write this, it is 10 degrees out and the wind is howling. Cabin fever sets in as we continue to live in the Northeast but also in a pandemic. We have all been stuck inside because of the snow or cold; we are masking, staying six feet apart, not traveling far to stay safe and as like most of us, I wonder when it will all end.
I am forever an optimistic and look for signs each day. I turned the calendar yesterday and was thankful we are moving into a new month and warmer weather. The brush in the hedgerow is now red with buds and the driveway is slowly melting the winter snow and ice. Although it may still snow, the strong March sun should melt it fast. As milder temps come, please try to get out into the sunshine! Vitamin D is an important nutrient for good health and a positive mental state.
Springtime always has me thinking about new opportunities and ways to make lives better for us all. There are two items in particular that I would like to discuss:
COVID-19 vaccine: With the development and distribution of the COVID vaccine, we will hopefully be able to experience a new normal. I understand that the ability to register for an appointment is extremely challenging. We are diligently working with the state to rectify this issue and come up with a strategy to assist older adults, especially those without computers or internet access, to sign up. We have developed a county-wide notification list and documented all who have called us so we know if you are someone that would need an alternate process to acquire an appointment. If you were able to get an appointment, please make sure to notify us or the Department of Health to have your name deactivated from the list. I am sorry that this process is taking so long and many of you feel your voices are not heard, but please be patient and kind. We are actively working on this! I believe our aggressive and coordinated efforts have been heard but, as with all governmentally regulated processes, it will take time. If you are still frustrated, you can call your state assemblyman or senator and even the governor’s office, too. Because you have signed up with notification system, when we have more information, there will be a notification call sent to your contact information. If you have already received the vaccination, please call 518-295-8390 to be removed from the notification list.
Feasibility study: The Office for the Aging has long sought to meet the social needs of the county’s seniors and their caregivers. Events and gatherings have always been an important part of programming for seniors. The Office for the Aging is determined not to let the current crisis prevent it from pursuing this mission. To that end, the Office for the Aging has released a survey to provide a platform for caregivers to share their concerns, ask questions, and take an active role in shaping future services. Information collected by this survey will be analyzed and presented as part of a larger feasibility study commissioned by the Office for the Aging. Pathfinders will conduct and compose the study for us. Caregivers face unique challenges as well. The stress of caring for another can be overwhelming. Having time to oneself to run important errands or just rest is critical and often overlooked: One proposed solution to the increased isolation of rural seniors is the creation of a type of Respite and Social Adult Day Center. As currently conceived, the R&S Day Center would provide a space for meals, social interaction, and respite for both seniors and caregivers.
This important study will provide the county with the direction that is needed to offer programs for seniors and their caretakers so that they can actively enjoy their life within Schoharie County. If you are a caregiver living in Schoharie County or caring for a resident of the county, we invite you to participate in this survey. The information you provide will help the Office for the Aging improve services to you and the family member or friend in your care. Thank you for doing your part to help our community!
In ending, to assist a small part of my world, I recently went to visit my daughter and her family. I had the pleasure of meeting my newest grandbaby, a healthy and beautiful little girl. Just in the brief week we spent together she was growing before my eyes and I wondered what the world would be like for her as she grows up. I am optimistic that there will be a place where she can know, understand, and live in peace and love with her fellow beings.
