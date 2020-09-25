COVID-19 has certainly changed our lives this year! It has brought us new ways we do things, or not do things, and a whole new plethora of terms. Social distancing, face covering, “hot” areas, daily briefings, but for me, the most impactful is social isolation.
Social isolation can bring about anxiety and depression. How did you stay sane this summer? Did you get outside, see everyone from a distance or enjoy the beauty of nature? I hope you have remained as active as you can to maintain good physical health. Taking a brief walk, sitting on your porch or maintaining small range of motion are all important steps. Have you taken the same time or energy to make sure your mental health is well? It is easy to dismiss taking care of this, but the consequences can be very significant. The pandemic has caused many individuals to remain isolated due to underlying health conditions and this leads to a decrease in contact with family and friends. Depression is a very real result. Even in my own family, it was because of this danger that we moved my mother-in-law out of a locked-down senior housing complex to the comfort of staying with family. This is a small step as she is 86 and everyone is still concerned about her visitors and if it will lead to exposure of this virus.
While everyone’s circumstances vary and people are experiencing this global pandemic in different ways, many have found relief using similar approaches. If you are still able to get out, make sure you take proper precautions, but do it! Fresh air and productive activities help to keep us positive.
If not, try some of the following ideas:
• Mindfulness. This comes in many shapes and forms but can be as easy as self-affirmations, breathing techniques, writing a diary or taking up meditation.
Be aware of each moment and find the small pleasant moments each day brings. We all need to practice controlling our thoughts, and in particular stop the habit of worry. If you can’t fix something, then let it go.
• Stay fit and healthy.
Use this time to move as much as you can. Try a new stretching routine or use small weights to build up muscle mass.
Research new recipes that use the abundance of fresh vegetables this time of year.
• Active distractions.
For some people, calming and creative activities like cooking, gardening, or reading are helpful distractions.
Choosing a good book can take you to another place or time. Researching new information can teach you a new skill set and challenge your brain. Calling friends and family will keep you connected and help others feel good too.
Your mental health is not based on your productivity… it is your ability to listen to your mind and body and respond appropriately that will give you strength and support during this time.
Please reach out to others when you need to. We are all in this together, though apart.
Stay well all!
Nancy Dingee is director of the Schoharie County Office for the Aging. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles/.
