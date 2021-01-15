Senior Scene: From the Office: The good the bad and the ugly of winter

With the snow storms we’ve been having recently, I think it’s safe to say that winter is here. As a matter of fact, Mother Nature confirmed that for me this morning as I woke up to a blanket of snow everywhere.
I have to admit that it really was a beautiful snowfall though. I turned on the Christmas lights on my trees and bushes outside before I started to clear the snow from my driveway. The lights gave off the most beautiful glow underneath the snow that had settled on the evergreen branches so softly. Seeing that sight almost made the task of plowing and shoveling a pleasure. Later on, while driving to work, I got to view the beauty of nature’s landscape. As I drove up over the hills and around the corners, I could see the nice white blanket of the new-fallen snow covering the fields and trees. It truly was a beautiful picture.
However, that beautiful picture can be deceiving. Winter isn’t just pretty snow for us to look at. Winter isn’t just for building snowmen or going skiing or riding snowmobiles. Winter brings with it many challenges for anyone. The cold temperatures, ice and snow make for slippery roads and sidewalks, driveways that need plowing, and homes that need to be heated. Then there’s what is commonly referred to as “cabin fever.” These are all things that can make the winter season a difficult time to get through.
What can you do to help get you through this winter season safely and healthy? First and foremost, you need to keep yourself warm. As you get older, you’ll find that your body loses heat more quickly than it did when you were younger. It’s important to keep your body warm so you don’t experience hypothermia, a condition that can cause many health problems such as a heart attack, kidney problems or liver damage. Extreme cold can also cause frostbite, usually affecting the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes.
It’s fairly easy to understand how someone can feel extremely cold while outside during the winter season, but it’s not as easy to realize that someone can be too cold while inside their home. In an effort to save money on the fuel bill, a person may set the temperature too low in the home. Because older adults have slower metabolisms, they tend to produce less body heat than younger people. Also, because of the way their body changes as they age, a person can find it’s harder to tell when the temperature is too low. So, keep the temperature in your house set between 65-68 degrees. Place a rolled towel in front of doors where there may be a draft. Keep your blinds or curtains closed. Use caulk or weather stripping on windows that have gaps where cold air can come in. Dress warmly, even if you are staying in your house. It’s a good idea to wears layers of clothing. Wear an extra sweater and put a blanket over your legs if you are sitting for long periods of time. When going outside, wear warm socks, a heavy coat and warm hat, gloves and a scarf. Cover as much exposed skin as possible.
When you’ve bundled yourself up so you’re nice and warm while you venture outside, you need to be careful from that very first step you take when leaving your house. Even the slightest film of ice can collect on the steps you walk on to exit your house. It doesn’t matter how old or how young you are. Sliding down your steps or slipping on the sidewalks can be dangerous. So wear boots with good traction and non-skid soles and make sure that if you use a cane to assist with walking, that the worn cane tips are replaced. You might wish to purchase an ice pick-like attachment that fits on the end of the cane to help keep you from slipping when you walk with a cane. Carefully shovel your steps and walkways to your home. If you can’t do this yourself, hire someone to shovel for you. Shoveling can put too much strain on your heart if you have heart disease, and can be dangerous if you have problems with balance or osteoporosis. Ask your health care provider if it is safe for you to shovel snow.
If you have a car, make sure the car has been winterized (antifreeze, tires and windshield wipers). Check weather reports so you are informed on weather conditions while you are traveling. Keep some basic supplies in your car, such as a first aid kit, blankets, extra clothes, flashlight, water, non-perishable food, shovel, cat litter, rock salt and a windshield scraper. Don’t forget your cell phone when driving in bad weather. Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to arrive so they can call for help if you don’t arrive.
Winter storms can lead to power outages, so keep flashlights handy. Keep a supply of non-perishable food available so you don’t have to open your refrigerator or freezer if the power goes out. Remember you might not be able to cook your food so the food you store should be ready-to-eat. Put several layers of clothing on, including a hat.
“Cabin Fever” is a commonly used phrase to describe wintertime depression. Because it may be difficult for some people to get around in the winter, these people have less contact with others during the cold months. During this time of COVID, it’s even more of an issue. This kind of isolation can breed feelings of loneliness and isolation. Establish a plan for making regular contact with family members or friends, to check in on one another. This short, routine call can make a big difference.
All of these strategies are helpful in maintaining positive mental health and physical wellness. These are all things that you can set up for yourself. If you’re looking for a little something more, contact the Delaware County Office for the Aging for information on our Friendly Visiting Telephone Reassurance Program, the animatronic pet project and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
Through the Friendly Visiting Telephone Reassurance Program, Office for the Aging staff will make weekly calls with clients to check in with them. The animatronic pet project provides pets that require none of the care needed by a live pet, for those who are feeling the effects loneliness and isolation. The HEAP program assists people with paying for their home heating bills. There is an income guideline attached to this program. Feel free to contact the Delaware County Office for the Aging by calling 607-832-5750 for further information on these or other programs.
Enjoy the beauty that Mother Nature provides during this winter season. It can be a beautiful view from inside your warm home. Proper planning and taking recommended precautions can help you to stay safe this winter, inside and outside of your home! Happy New Year everyone!
Terri Whitney is director of the Delaware County Office for the Aging. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
