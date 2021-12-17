Senior Scene: From the Office: The holidays do not have to be difficult

The holiday season is here. This time of year, when families and friends make time to be together, isn’t always a happy time of year for everyone.
For some people, family members live in various places around the country, far enough away that it makes it difficult for them to make it home for the holidays. For others, they have lost a special loved one during the year, making this an especially difficult time for them to get through. There are also those people who are dealing with financial issues that are making it difficult for them to keep up with normal day-to-day expenses, let alone come up with money for traveling or gift giving. No matter the situation, and there are more than what are listed here, there are people who face their own personal struggles during this time of year.
In a perfect world, we would all love to be able to share time together with our entire family. We would love to be able to present the perfect gift to those we love and appreciate. If only it were as easy as it sounds.
Not being able to enjoy the holiday season as you’d like can leave you feeling frustrated and/or lonely. Society and experience have set the bar high for your holiday expectations. To help you through the holiday season, perhaps it would be beneficial for you to reconsider what you envision your holiday season should be like. Maybe it is time to consider looking at your situation with a little bit of creativity and imagination.
If you find that you cannot travel to be with family, or family members cannot come to see you, spend some time looking for an extra special greeting card that you can send to family members so that they know you are thinking of them. Better yet, make your own greeting card so you can completely personalize it! If the rest of your family is gathering somewhere, call them on the phone during their get-together. Or, take it one step further by setting up a virtual platform meeting with them so you can see everyone and they can see you.
This all seems typical for someone in this situation. So let’s look at being creative with it. Let’s see if we can come up with some ideas for what you could do to make the holidays a little more special for you. Do you have any friends living nearby you can spend some time with? Do you have a neighbor you could visit an hour or two with, and drop off a baked good made with love by you? How about visiting an animal shelter? The dogs and cats that live there would love a visit from you. Instead of watching a movie on television, maybe going to a movie theater would be a nice change of pace. See if there is an organization where you could volunteer. Perhaps you could find a holiday dinner being hosted somewhere that you could offer to help with. Maybe you could help serve or pack take-out dinners or deliver food to those not able to pick up their own dinners.
If your finances will not allow you to buy expensive gifts for your family and friends, there’s no need to feel bad. You may not have a lot of excess money this holiday season but you can give the gift of time. Your family and friends would enjoy your company, with or without gifts. Sit with them and enjoy refreshments and conversation. Take some photo albums with you so that you can relive past memories together. If you have a pet, bring the pet along for the visit if the person would have no objection to that. Your pet would certainly love the extra attention. Do you have a spare notebook or even some blank paper? Take some time to write down memories that you have with someone close to you and send or give those to that person so they can enjoy a walk down memory lane with you. Those memories are sure to put a smile on their face and make their day. If you are handy in the kitchen, consider making homemade bread, cookies or jam to give away. That would be a gift that the recipient will be able to enjoy for many, many days. Is there a special recipe that you use that others have enjoyed eating? Make up a batch of this tasty treat and share that recipe with those you give the treat to.
Have you lost a special someone in your life? This void in your life is especially difficult the first year they are gone. Trying to deal with your emotions during this time can add a great deal of stress to your life and can make you feel alone. That is why it’s important to take good care of yourself. Do something for yourself that you truly enjoy. Take a relaxing bath and then curl up with a good book. Listen to some of your favorite music or watch a favorite movie. Take a walk alone or with a friend. Pick up the phone and call a friend or a loved one. If possible, surround yourself with people who love you and support you. Share stories and memories. There may be some tears shed, but there will also be some laughter. You might also consider creating a new tradition in memory of your loved one such as lighting a candle or putting a bouquet of flowers on the holiday dinner table.
If you are looking for something to fill a void during the holiday season, consider the many volunteer opportunities available around you. There are many volunteer opportunities available through the Office for the Aging. These activities do not need to be limited to just during the holidays. They can be continued year-round. Whether you would like to drive seniors to their medical appointments, assist with the senior meals program, install in-home emergency response units, or provide respite care for a caregiver, for example, you will find the volunteer experience to be very rewarding and meaningful. To discuss volunteer opportunities through the Delaware County Office for the Aging, please call 607-832-5750.
I wish you all a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season!
Terri Whitney is director of the Delaware County Office for the Aging. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles/.
