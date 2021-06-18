Senior Scene: Growing up requires some adjustments

“And even if these scenes of our youth were given back to us we would hardly know what to do.”
— Erich Maria Remarque
A few weeks before I turned 5, two nice ladies came to visit us. They were from Mark Twain Elementary School, which was three blocks away. Kindergarten enrollment was low and they were looking for 5-year-olds. I was too young, but because they needed to get their numbers up, they made an exception, with the caution that I would probably repeat unless it was evident that I was ready for first grade at the end of my year in kindergarten.
I took for granted the design quality of our room. To accommodate a high glass wall, our large room was situated three steps below the school’s first floor. Thus the room was extra bright even on dismal days. It was also an oversized room, allowing space for desks at one end and play areas at the other.
One day Mommy came to pick me up. Before we left she argued with one of my teachers. I didn’t know mommies were allowed to argue with teachers. She fumed all the way home. Next morning instead of going back to kindergarten, we went to see Miss Baker, the principal. My teacher was there, too. Mommy was upset, because I was left handed and the kindergarten teachers were putting scissors in my right hand. The teacher explained that scissors were not made for left handers. That resolved the immediate problem, but Mommy, still fuming, remained vigilant to be certain that I was writing and coloring with my left hand.
The long-term effect of left-handers living in a right-handed world is that they become somewhat ambidextrous. When Dad taught my brother and me to shoot our single shot .22 rifle, the two of them grew impatient with resighting the gun before and after I used it, so Dad positioned the sight in a way that allowed the three of us to use it right handed, with the reminder that we didn’t need to mention this to Mom. Ever since, I have handled firearms like a right-hander.
And now a word to the right-handed world: some of you are so right handed! You know who you are. In the drive-through ATM the line has to wait while you reach your right hand over your body to fumble with the keypad.
At the end of kindergarten, the teachers assessed my progress and recommended me for first grade. So, throughout my public school years I was the youngest student in my class, a fact that didn’t interfere with my academic progress; although, physically, athletically and socially I was behind the others. Beginning in grade six, I was about a year behind my male counterparts and about a generation behind the girls in my class.
In seventh and eighth grades we were required to learn ballroom dancing. I never became zen enough to forget the mechanics and just dance. I found myself dancing regularly with one of the girls in my class, let’s call her Karen. It appeared that she might be arranging what otherwise appeared to be a coincidence, but I shrugged that off as unlikely. Later I realized she was 13 going on 30 and I was 12 going on 10.
Near the end of eighth grade our class spent a day on the S. S. Admiral, a Mississippi River excursion boat. After we got underway I stood at the rail contemplating eddys in the boat’s wake. Out of nowhere Karen and her best friend were standing next to me and I said something about the eddys. She began singing “Eddie My Love.” I blushed and sidled along the rail. She remained close and asked me if I knew, “Cross Over the Bridge.” Then she began singing, “Jump Off of The Boat,” to that tune. She was smiling, but looked angry as she moved closer and closer. I was confused.
I don’t remember what happened next, but somehow we ended up making a date to go to the movies that weekend. After the movie I walked her home and she invited me in for a snack. When it was time to go she walked out with me to her front porch. I turned to see the face of a cat with a feather in its mouth. Suddenly she wrapped her arms around me and kissed me goodnight, and just as suddenly she vanished into the house. An exhilarating tingle rippled through my body. As the ecstasy subsided on the walk home, I began to think, “Am I a grownup, now?”
This is not the end of the story because there’s a lot more to tell.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
