Funny how one can go into an exciting adventure with unconscious expectations only to come out with a quite different but equally fabulous reality.
I was 71 when I hiked Mount Kilimanjaro! I did it with 12 American women and two young Tanzanian girls. Thanks to Facebook, we stay in touch still.
Authorities told us we were the first all-women group to climb Kilimanjaro. Throughout our trek, passers by would shout out, “You must be the women’s group!” It created a camaraderie amongst all the climbers on the mountain that week.
Kilimanjaro means Mountain of Light. Its mass covers 641 square miles and the peak elevation is 19,231. As I describe it, try to compare miles and elevation to something familiar like Delhi’s Bramley Mountain or any of the Catskill peaks. The Bramley loop is about 3.5 miles, total, and the elevation gain is less than 1,000 feet. The summit is at 2,817 feet and the total loop takes about two hours. Even Mt. Marcy, New York’s highest point, is but about 5,000 feet in elevation.
Summiting Kilimanjaro is all about gradual elevation gain.
During the first few days there was much chatting. But the higher we got, the less breath there was to waste on gabbing. Our outfitter was Duma Explorer — the finest group of guides, porters and cooks one could ever imagine! Our head guide, Msuri, carefully explained the need for slow sustained acclimatization, the key to staying healthy “at altitude.” He got no complaints from me! The slower, the better. Even the first day!
We got into the vast national park at 2 p.m. Altitude there is 6,000 feet. Even then, the most common utterance from our guides was, “Pole! Pole!” (Pronounced Po lay). “Slowly, slowly!”
We camped under the stars and could hear monkeys calling one another. At sunrise, my tent mate, Deb, woke me with, “Smell that!” It was the fabulous smell of Tanzanian coffee that was delivered right to our tents! (Quite a change from my backpacking experiences) I felt like a queen!
The first incredible views of our destination are spectacular. We eat and pack everything into our duffles that will be carried by porters. These young men are assigned to us and will be our best friends by the end of the trip. While I realize they work for tips, their kindness, especially on summit day, will never be forgotten. As we slowly make our way up the strenuous but short climb up to Shira Plateau, we focus on “Pole! Pole!” and our porters, fully loaded, race past us over steep rocks en route to the next camp!
En route to Shira Camp, at 12,600 feet, is interesting plant life: heather, groundsel, wild carrot, gladiolus — common but not like ours here. No trees. Plants and birds and animals all identified by our guides who quickly picked up who was interested in what. That made each day interesting.
Next came the important acclimatizing day. Already, at breakfast, some women were feeling sick. There was a differing of opinion about whether to take Diamox for altitude. I certainly took it and was glad I did.
Interestingly, those of us older than 70 had no problems, but our youngest hiker, in her 20s, was quite sick. I just KNEW there had to be at least one advantage to being old!
We started a steady ascent through boulder-strewn terrain, reaching Lava Tower, 15,000 ft, where the cook had grilled cheese for us! We hung out there and saw other groups we’d become acquainted with. Around us were beautiful selencia and lobelia and we watched chats and seedeaters. A steep 1,000-foot descent and waterfall led to Barranco Camp.
That night the stars looked like I could reach out and touch them.
Day four was my favorite, though tough: Our coffee comes at 7 a.m. Many gals eat very little. I, like a pig! By 9 a.m. we hike up the near-vertical Barranco wall. I loved it! Hand over hand. More like Adirondack and White Mountain hiking. Poles are stashed in our packs. Finally we reached camp at 13,250 feet. It was full of boulders and hard to walk around. We rested and messed with gear. Dinner was at 7. My notes clearly show that I’m eating like a champ: ginger carrot soup, mac and cheese, salad. We crashed by 9. More incredible stars. Anxiety is building! Summit day approaches.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., we practiced our “rest step” and “forced breathing.” All of our guides are focused on our mastering these. Lunch is at 2 p.m. with our summit briefing by Msuri. This talk is very serious.
We’re directed to our tents to rest until 7 p.m. Dinner. Rest again until 10 p.m. Staff comes to check our oxygen levels.
We dress carefully and pack our day packs with water, snacks and hand warmers. Cold and dark, our summit climb commences at 11 p.m.
It’s hard to remember my emotions: Fear? Anxiety? Exhilaration for sure!
Now, we do the rest step and forced breathing for the next 8 hours — hours of incredible awe.
Picture yourself plodding upward in a long line of bodies, in the dark with only a head lamp. Look ahead and upward and see a thin line of light — scores of hikers making their way upward, like you. There is a similar line of light in your wake, for as far as you can see. Suddenly, the group ahead begins singing! African spirituals. Absolutely etched in my memory where it will remain until I die — and possibly after.
It is dark. Only a sliver of a moon and some beautiful Southern Hemisphere stars. Their voices — call and response — is like Ladysmith Black Mombasa, that amazing group.
The sun rises at 6 a.m. Porters and guides have gently taken even our small packs. We can see up and over a lip of land to glaciers and to the summit! Hikers are there and we begin to hear them yell in support of one another and, then, in support of us. We summit at 8:30 a.m. at 19,341 feet.
After pictures, we rest and eat. I soak up the view. Then, we descend. It is all scree — loose stones — a straight ski-run down down down through gravel that bypasses the switchbacks of the regular route up. We rest at Barafu camp.
Our porters are there to help us into our tents. They even take off our boots for us. We are asleep for more than two hours. Then we continue down, down and more down. Little wonder that I needed a new knee.
That summit hike — night and day, up and down — was 18 hours. Five thousand feet up and more than 7,000 down over a mere 8.3 miles. Everyone in our team made it.
I’d expected this experience to be a challenge and mentally invigorating. It was. But the lasting, impressive, beautiful thing I am left with is what I learned from young Tanzanians. These young men were college educated in the arts and sciences of guiding. I spent hours talking to them all, but two in particular. In addition to my learning flora and fauna, we had discussions about world politics! They were open about their views of THEIR country and MINE. I valued their ability to articulate their views on issues impacting their generation: foremost, the impact of climate change on their country and their mountain!
This, I had not anticipated. And this has stayed with me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.