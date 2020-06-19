Senior Scene: I’m drawn to this remedy for stress

I developed plantar fasciitis in my left foot at the end of April.
Unable to put weight on the foot without feeling pain, I can’t take the long walks I’d always relied on for exercise and stress reduction. As I was icing the foot one day, I noticed a ceramic mug nearby and decided to sketch it. I’d recently read an article by a man who’d survived the stress of job loss by drawing the objects in his apartment. He mentioned a 2016 study at Drexel University, which I’ve since read online, that found there were significant reductions in the subjects’ production of cortisol, a stress hormone, after 45 minutes of making art.
Who’s not feeling stressed these days? I had an unused sketchbook lying around and went to work drawing the mug. The result was amateurish. But it wasn’t too awful. Though I could see the drawing’s many problems, working on it had been relaxing and caused me to pay attention, and I’d managed to create a recognizable object in three dimensions. For all its flaws, I found that I enjoyed looking at the finished drawing. I enjoyed looking at it the next day, too.
I began to make other drawings — of shoes and sneakers, for instance — but these were disappointing. Over the years, I’d made half-hearted attempts at drawing but had always quit, discouraged when confronted by my lack of ability, convinced that I couldn’t draw. Now, the impulse had awakened again. This time, I went to YouTube and looked for videos of artists demonstrating the fundamentals. Baby steps. How to hold a pencil. How to draw a straight line. How to see in terms of line and shape and mass. How to make a variety of marks on paper — the whole range of basic techniques. As I said, baby steps.
Some of the most valuable videos for beginners are the ones that show a variety of warm-ups and practice exercises. Repeatedly doing the exercises is crucial. Eventually, given enough training, the hand sees where it needs to go. Though I haven’t mastered the techniques, I now have a set of tools to work with when facing a blank page. I may never produce a drawing worthy of being framed and displayed on a wall, but that’s not my intention. I’m trying to sharpen my skills, developing hand control and learning to see. Process and concentration matter more than the final result.
I still produce real clunkers from time to time, but I’m getting to the point where I won’t be totally embarrassed if someone looks at my sketchbook. There’s improvement each day as I establish greater control of the pencil and draw from a growing repertoire of techniques. I enjoy flipping through the sketchbook to see the progress I’m making. And since starting to draw last month I'm forever noticing shapes and light and shadows, or the way branches grow on an old tree, the way its bark flows around the joint, the scars of missing limbs… Noticing and paying close attention to objects is enriching in itself.
As we ride on the slow unfolding of a major catastrophe, with 42 million unemployed and no cure or vaccine for COVID-19, I expect to stay hunkered down for a while — forever, if need be. At 74, I’m not interested in playing Russian roulette with the coronavirus. Social isolation is depressing and disorienting, though. When every day is the same, I often wake up not knowing which end of the week it is. My window on the world is a small one, but what I can see from it is my grandchildren’s futures going up in smoke.
Everything about the future now is uncertain. The only thing I have control over is a drawing pencil. The French painter Georges Rouault wrote, “I have been so happy painting, a fool who paints, forgetting everything in the blackest gloom.” Despite our current situation, I’m able to forget everything when I draw. But I can see myself going overboard, too. My eye falls on a houseplant, or on a watering can in the garden, and I think: “I need to draw that.” Many other stressed-out people must be drawing now. A woman I’ve just read about draws her grocery list before going shopping, instead of writing it. I’m tempted to try that. It would take a little longer, but I’ve got the time.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
