Senior Scene: I will remember the last good time

When my wife and I flew to Costa Rica in February, my biggest worry was the turbulence between Albany and Charlotte that kept the flight attendants from handing out water and pretzels.
My seatmates, two schoolgirls from Albany heading to Atlanta, were about the age of my granddaughters and as full of life. They entertained themselves at first by talking non-stop while looking at photos on their cellphones. Then the girl next to me fished a book from the glitter-covered backpack at her feet and read. Tiring of that, she took out loose-leaf paper and a clutch of colored markers and wrote a list, in her fanciest lettering, headed “Goals.”
Though I’m nosy, I’m not bold and shameless enough to be a really good snoop, so the only goal I managed to read with a quick sidelong glance was her first one: “Be smart.” Any kid writing goals for herself while going on vacation has a bright future, I thought, but I smiled inwardly at her idea of a goal. “Be smart” was well-meant but vague, not concrete nor easily measurable. More hopeful than anything.
By the time my wife and I reached the gate in Charlotte for the flight to San José, I wouldn’t have recognized the girl I’d sat next to earlier. I remember only that she had blond hair and wore a blue ruffle on her right wrist. But her words, “Be smart,” stayed with me.
If countries can be smart, Costa Rica must be one of them, in its concern for the well-being of its citizens and its stewardship of the environment. Its literacy rate is higher than ours. Its people live longer than we do. And poor Costa Ricans live longer than poor Americans. The country has no army, having disbanded its military more than 70 years ago. Basic education is mandatory and free, and includes specialized training in the last years of high school. A university education costs less than it does here. Retired workers receive pensions.
Most of the country’s electricity — more than 99 percent last year — comes from renewable resources: hydro, wind, solar and geothermal. In about 40 years, the country has doubled the amount of its landmass covered by forests, to well over 50%. Its citizens enjoy universal health insurance and basic dental care. The quality of health care is high, the cost low (before the pandemic, 40,000 Americans a year traveled to Costa Rica for medical treatment). The government focuses on preventive care and spends one-tenth of what we do on health care per capita.
Only about the size of West Virginia but with a variety of ecosystems and climate zones, Costa Rica is said to have the highest density of biodiversity in the world. It’s home to over 1,000 kinds of butterflies, almost 900 bird species and more than 250 species of mammals.
We heard howler monkeys, the loudest creature in the Western Hemisphere, and in one tree counted 12 of them, including two babies, eating leaves. We saw toucans and scarlet macaws perched in roadside trees. Deep in a rain forest, while standing on a swaying bridge over a gorge and half-blinded by rain, I spotted a red, green, gray and teal bird, about a foot long, whose name I learned only later, from a book: slaty-tailed trogon. Crocodiles sunning themselves posed for photos. Jesus Christ lizards walked on water.
We saw butterflies the size of bats. And bats the size of moths — about a dozen of them on a dead tree, sleeping against one another, single-file, to resemble a snake. One of the highlights for me was spending my 74th birthday swimming in the Pacific while brown pelicans floated nearby or soared in squadrons above us in synchronized flight, before folding their wings to plunge straight down into the breakers and scoop up fish in their throat pouches.
On the flight back from San José to Charlotte, my seatmates were a couple in their 40s from North Carolina, returning from their first visit to Costa Rica. They’d loved it, and planned to go back. The husband said they’d decided to travel and have all the fun they can while they’re able to. My wife and I felt the same way, I said, and were already planning our next trip to Costa Rica.
Now the pandemic has brought us to our knees. So far, aside from worrying about my family and our country, I haven’t suffered. But I have no plans for the future, and only one goal: be smart.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.