In January, a month before my 75th birthday, I slipped on ice and fell. The fall was so sudden and inexplicable that later, trying to describe it to my doctor, I could only resort to clichés. “Dropped like I’d been shot,” I said. “Fell like a ton of bricks.”
One minute I was standing in the icy driveway, behind our truck. The next, I was on the ground, stunned and in pain. Maybe I’d taken a step. I don’t know. In falling, I pretzled my left leg into a shape it was unfamiliar with and landed on it with all my weight, wrenching the knee and everything below it down to the toes. I ended up on my back. The pain was, let’s say, memorable. It took time to gather my wits, to assess the damage, to determine if I’d be able to get up. Then I slid over the ice to grab the bumper of the truck, pulled myself up, and hobbled into the house.
I’d fallen before, but this was different. One Thanksgiving Day in the ‘90s, I slipped on ice in the back yard and broke my leg. I was able to describe how it had happened, and, though the leg hurt, I stayed to eat Thanksgiving dinner before driving myself to the hospital. I was out of work for two months, but afterwards didn’t worry about falling again. And maybe eight years ago, while fighting through a thicket on a hike with the dogs, I slipped on a muddy incline, fell backwards, and cracked my ribs on a small tree lying behind me. I saw a doctor, and the pain endured, but afterwards I didn’t worry about falling again.
What’s different now is that I feel less able to protect myself. I feel vulnerable. I’d noticed problems with balance in the last few years — I tend to wobble when climbing stairs and may grab the railing to steady myself. I also lack my former agility and the reflexes I counted on to keep me upright.
While recovering from the fall, I’ve thought about others. My father slipped on ice and broke his leg when he was 81. His older neighbor took home-baked cookies to him, then slipped on ice while walking home and broke his hip. In 2006, my Uncle Paul, 89, tripped while leaving church, hit his head on the sidewalk, and died the next day. And, last May, my brother-in-law, 75 and diabetic, died as the indirect result of a fall.
This winter, three of my friends, ages 77 to 86, have also fallen. One of them emailed in December to say she’d tripped on a crack in the road and fallen on her face. She wrote again three weeks ago to say she’d fallen down steps in her home, suffered a concussion, and spent the night in the ER. Another friend wrote to say he’d suffered two falls recently and was buying a walker. A third slipped on ice in January, shattered her leg, and underwent surgery. She’s learning to walk again.
So am I. For a while I had to go up and down stairs like a toddler, planting both feet on one step before advancing to the next.
Now I take stairs the usual way, but bending the leg to put on or take off shoes and socks still hurts. So does getting into bed. Sitting and standing up. Anything that strains the knee or calf beyond a certain point.
For weeks, even slipping a Croc off my foot was a slow process; it caused pain like knives ripping up the calf to the knee. But my stride is close to normal again and I can now walk two miles.
Millions of Americans age 65 and older fall every year — more than one out of four, according to the CDC, and more than 25,000 die. Each year, falling lands 800,000 older folks in emergency departments. Social isolation increases the risk. And one study found that falling once doubles your chances of falling again.
I can take some measures to lower my risk: continue walking, work on balance and flexibility, resume weight training for muscle strength and, above all, pay attention to my surroundings and to what I’m doing. I’d like to tell you that I’ve learned my lesson, but I’m a slow learner apparently, and old habits die hard: while taking a break from writing this column, I was appalled to catch myself going downstairs with both hands in my jacket pockets.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.