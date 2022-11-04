I’ve recently discovered something about my behavior. Perhaps I should say rediscovered because I’m pretty sure I knew this about myself at one time. My discovery? When I experience a major change of circumstance, I get busy on projects and overschedule myself.
After we lost Carole, I threw myself into preserving her memory. This, despite friends and family who had experienced a similar loss telling me to relax and let others take up the slack. During the weeks leading up to our celebration of her life I experienced demands from government at every level, plus the insurance and banking industries, not to mention all the name changes and account cancellations that attend such an event.
Since I lost Carole I have been maniacally working to cram experiences we planned together into an impossible time frame. At the celebration, our friends and neighbors gave us a pink crabapple tree. The night after we planted it, the deer stripped the leaves off of the lower branches. My immediate response was to surround the tree with deer fence, but I didn’t want a small fenced spot in the garden. So I laid out a plan for reimagining the garden as a deer free sanctuary called Carole’s Garden. The plan required about a hundred feet of fence which I undertook to build. Of course a fenced-in garden must have an entrance, so I built an arbor. Fortunately our son was here to help with that.
Then our immediate family and a close friend gathered to scatter Carole’s ashes under the tree. I worked feverishly to complete the fence before the ceremony, but that didn’t happen. The garden has suffered from neglect in recent months, necessitating a renovation of the plantings including half-a-dozen new shrubs, And, of course, the new arbor cried out for climbing roses, so in went David Austin roses.
In the midst of all that I completed a brief a trip to Provincetown, including a visit with the humpback whales that Carole and I had promised ourselves a few years ago.
If you knew Carole, you would know that she loved the Midsomer Murder and Inspector Morse series on BBC Masterpiece Mysteries. When DCI Morse appeared in his vintage Jaguar she would say, “I love that car!” With that in mind I set out to visit Morse’s venue of Oxford. I made all the arrangements for a mid-September visit to Oxford with a side trip to the Cotswolds, the location of the fictitious county of Midsomer. When I reached for my passport I realized that it had expired. The passport office couldn’t promise to deliver the replacement in time for my trip, so I canceled, which was fortunate because I was scheduled to land two days after the queen’s passing.
Early in the coming year I will return to Houston, where we met, married and saw our family mature. After a long absence it will be a joy to visit with my children, grandchildren and friends. During that visit I will scatter some of Carole’s ashes at the gazebo in Sam Houston Park where we were married. I hope to do the same at Surfside Beach near Freeport, Texas, where we shared our first kiss.
Five years ago I wrote, “A recent study reveals that optimism decreases risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and early death. Planning for the future assumes the optimistic notion that you will be here for awhile; therefore, a forward vision may help you to a long and happy life.” How simple philosophy is in the abstract. Now I must apply it.
We are planning family gatherings for the coming holidays. It won’t be easy with that empty chair at each event, but we must look there and beyond to ensure a long and happy life.
Ed Overbey lives in Oneonta.
