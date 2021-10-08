Senior Scene: Living in our enchanted neighborhood

“How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world
That has such people in’t!”
— William Shakespeare
How does a place become enchanted? The forest in A Midsummer Night’s Dream is enchanted by the presence of Titania and Oberon. So it must be that our neighborhood is enchanted by the presence of the people who have lived here. As a resident, I would be hard pressed to argue with that. To fully appreciate our neighborhood’s enchanting charm one must understand the history of the place.
My wife, Carole, attended Bugbee Elementary School through kindergarten and first grade. Does that qualify her as a Bugbee Brat? I don’t think so because I’ve met a few Bugbee Brats. They seemed to have two things in common. They were Bugbee graduates and they were committed to individualism. Okay, you caught me. They were eccentric.
The family moved into the house that is now our home in time for Carole to start second grade at Center Street School. Because my father-in-law, who served in India during World War II, was a vet, the family got help buying the house from the Veterans Administration. The VA also provided money to start a business. Because the house came with a trucking company, the purchase qualified for both subsidies. That trucking business eventually became Vets Disposal Service, which was operated from the residence for many years and expanded to include a medical waste operation. Now, two publicly traded national firms operate from Vets’ former location on River Street. During much of their public school careers, Carole and her sisters were the highly service-oriented company call center.
When the sisters were in public school, a teacher, Miss Gadsby, lived across the street from Vets, AKA the Matthews family. Neighborhood children were terrified of her. They remember cowering in fear when they walked on the sidewalk in front of her house because one time she screamed at one errant pedestrian, “Don’t you dare walk on my lawn!” Forty years later we moved here from Houston to be close to Carole’s ailing parents. That same lady, now mellowed by the mist of years, still lived across the street, and she befriended Carole. They visited every evening for a few years until Miss Gadsby moved into a group home in Maryland and the daily visits became weekly.
When Carole was in the fifth grade she was hospitalized for a few days. It’s one thing to fall ill, but to have that compounded by missing Halloween adds distress to discomfort. Her kindly teacher, Mrs. Fischer, lived two doors up the street. Shortly after she was released from hospital, Carole got a big surprise and a huge morale lift when Mrs. Fischer handed her a bag of Halloween candy that she had saved just for her convalescing student.
When we moved here from Houston more than 20 years ago, even though neighboring families had moved away many years earlier, houses on our block were still known to us as the Morgan House, the Frisby House, the Fischer House, the Gadsby House and so forth.
A few years ago I was working in the front garden when a car parked nearby. I became aware of someone standing outside the driver’s door and looked up to greet him. He asked, “Does Carole Matthews live here?” I responded, “She does, but her name is no longer Matthews.” He introduced himself as Dave. He was visiting from his home in Florida. He said that the first time he danced was on our front lawn. Turns out that when Carole was a high school junior, Dave, who lived around the corner, was a senior. He had a date to the prom and didn’t know how to dance, so Carole taught him to dance on her front lawn.
A few years before we moved here, there was a fire in one of the houses across the street. The neighbors eagerly stepped in, all hands on deck, and helped with repairs and paint to get the house livable as quickly as possible.
Some of us have agreed that one lawn mower per property is excessive, so we share a mower and work together to keep our yards trimmed. The day may come that we invest in an electric mower and power it with solar to further reduce the environmental burden imposed by society’s demand for the manicured yard.
One of our neighbors is from Kentucky. Every year, her family hosts a Kentucky Derby party complete with mint juleps, Derby chapeaux, Derby Pie, and OTB. And recently that same family hosted a backyard welcome party for a family that just moved in. It’s the kind of glue that holds our neighborhood together.
Such are the ingredients of an enchanted neighborhood.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
