Senior Scene: Loopholes can lead to quaint quests

“I do not insist that this is a full adventure, but it is the beginning of one, for this is the way adventures begin.”
— Miguel de Cervantes
A media critic recently declared that stories fall into one of two categories: a hero goes on a journey and a new hero comes to town. After hearing that, I reappraised today’s column and decided that I’m treating you to both today.
My first odyssey begins at age 3 1/2. My grandparents live a few blocks from us in St. Louis. To get there, walk a half-block on Alcott to Bircher, a busy street, turn right, then walk a few blocks to Genevieve, cross Genevieve, turn right and walk a half-block to Grandma and Grandpa’s house.
Occasionally, Mommy is busy with housework, so she sets me and some of my toys into our fenced yard to play. It’s important that you understand that I would launch a thousand ships to see Grandma and Grandpa. I’m feeling lonely for them, and suddenly I’m climbing over the fence to walk over. As I near their house I’m thinking that they will be dazzled by my brilliance in finding my own way. They’re going to love this! Grandpa is on a ladder working on the arbor gate when he looks over his shoulder and says, “Hi Eddie! Where’s Mommy?” I shrug. After a few effusive moments during which they realize that Mommy isn’t with me they phone her. This assault on my dignity is insulting. Do they actually think I would step in front of one of those speeding cars? I think I got spanked with every step on the way home, and Mommy told me not to ever go over that fence again.
A week later I find myself imprisoned in our yard again. Those of you who know me are familiar with my literal mind. I need a loophole. Remembering Mommy’s exhortation not to go over the fence, I decide to go under. This takes a little more effort, what with the digging and all, but it is worth it to apply the loophole. The rest is “Groundhog Day” all over again.. Shortly after that we move to our new home on Thekla Avenue, removing all opportunity to discover another loophole.
Fast forward a decade and a half for the story that features the new kid in town going on a quest. My parents split up when I was twelve and a few years later, my Dad and stepmom invited me to move in with them. They explained to me that they went to church every Sunday, and it was up to me to decide if I would accompany them. I gave it a try and after getting to know a bunch of kids my age I joined the choir, Youth For Christ and the Baptist Training Union.
Our church had services Sunday morning and evening. Wednesday evenings we attended the weekly prayer meeting. I had dropped out of school in the eleventh grade and was working as an office boy for The International Shoe Company while attending night school to get my diploma, which meant I would be 25 when I graduated. A few months into my new life I felt the call to enter the ministry.
Then we had a guest speaker at our Sunday evening services, Dr. Harvey Daniel Bruce, the president of East Texas Baptist College. He described East Texas as a place where pine trees grew so tall that they tickled the toes of angels up above with roots that scratched the heads of Democrats down below. He also told us that his school had a work/study scholarship program and that there was a loophole for people who hadn’t finished high school. After the service I hurried to the front of the sanctuary to be the first to shake his hand. I told him that I was going to quit my job and move onto his campus. He gave me an application and said he would be happy to see me again in the fall. A couple of weeks later I got my acceptance letter and my work/study scholarship.
Earlier, my Dad had bought a new car. He gave me his 1950 Oldsmobile to use evenings and weekends. He asked me how I was going to get to Texas. I told him I was taking my car. He said, “Oh no you’re not!” Thus, come August 1958, I accompanied two of my new friends on the Missouri Pacific milk train to Marshall, Texas.
So, I went on a journey and later became the new kid in town only to undertake a life changing quest.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.