Senior Scene: Love in the time of cognitive vicissitude — Part 1

We met in Houston. Both of us had a strong bond with our children. When we were introduced by a mutual friend we both had been single about a year. I adored Carole for being level-headed and pragmatic. Eventually I came to also admire her competitive energy.
As time went by we married, built a couple of new homes and saw our children off to their own careers. My business took me all over the country and beyond. A lightning trip to Guatemala reminded me that Carole had a persistently cautious side. She begged me not to go, and when I insisted, she threatened me. When I got home from that trip she showed me the frightening State Department travel alert.
As retirement approached she began to exhibit that behavior about any business travel. After I retired, even a day trip with no overnight stay upset her. To my regret I responded by accusing her of being selfish and childlike. Too late I discovered that very early stages of dementia were causing her to be terrified when I left.
When I picked up our kids at Rensselaer Station for Christmas one year I told them, “You may notice a bit of cognitive dissonance in Mother. Try not to let it annoy you. Please, do as I say, not as I do.” We tried not to take it too seriously or let it upset us.
When I finally realized how serious the disorder was she had begun to follow me when I went out to work in the shed and worry when I went to the post office.
Carole began to reminisce occasionally about our early days. Little by little, repetition of these narratives became seemingly end-to-end. She developed other unusual behaviors like putting the trash in the dishwasher near the trash bin, storing things in the wrong place, wearing her clothes wrong side out, constantly checking the calendar, and regularly asking me to wind her electric watch. For too long I saw each of these as one off events. Shortly after I put it all together Carole got a diagnosis of dementia.
Afterward she asked, “Can our friends tell that I’m coo-coo?” I told her that she wasn’t “coo-coo” and assured her that even if she was, no one could tell. She asked me to keep it between us; she was sure she was hiding it well. I’m not one to successfully look someone in the eye and lie, but I wouldn’t betray her confidence or disabuse her of the idea that she was hiding her condition. It is not easy to watch a sinkhole slowly envelop your sweetheart’s memory. In fact it’s really, really hard.
In retrospect I probably shouldn’t have let her be so independent because the day arrived when I heard a crash, like a lamp falling over in the next room, then a call for help. Carole was on the floor at the foot of the stairs. The EMS took her to the emergency room where the doctor found two small fractures on the right side of her pelvis. After a few days of physical therapy she was discharged.
Meanwhile, my friends who live on our block came over and helped me move the dining room furniture into the living room and the bed downstairs to the dining room.
After Carole came home, a physical therapist visited twice a week for a couple of months at which time Carole was walking with a cane. Very shortly thereafter she walked with a natural gait and without the cane. Everything was back to normal. Or so it seemed.
Six months went by, during which we visited the neurologist. He said an injury event often led to a profound baseline change. This was definitely the case. By now we had abandoned the upstairs and I was staying much closer to Carole.
Shortly after New Year’s Day we were walking through the living room together. I looked away for a second. One second! I heard a thud. Carole was lying on the floor in obvious pain. Post surgery she went to rehab. She experienced another profound and traumatic baseline change.
I saw each of Carole’s two falls as one offs until someone who is familiar with dementia among the aging said, “She will fall again.” In retrospect there is a pattern of progressively serious physical and memory events which, taken categorically, define a progressive disorder.
I learned to behave as though we were reminiscing together for the first time. We smile and relive our memories over and over and over.
