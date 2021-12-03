Senior Scene: My guiding principles for a good life

PINEHURST, N.C. - Beverly "Bev" O'Hara, 82, of 30 Surry Circle South, Pinehurst, North Carolina, formerly of Gilbertsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne A. "Mike" O'Hara who died Nov. 14, 1979. She was born Jan. 28, 1939, …