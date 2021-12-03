Senior Scene: My guiding principles for a good life

“We have flown the air like birds and swum the sea like fishes, but have yet to learn the simple act of walking the earth like brothers.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Each morning as you awaken, reflect on your guiding principles and give thanks. For example: I am thankful for Carole. I am thankful for Sam Houston Park where Carole and I were married in the Victorian gazebo.
I am grateful for our car that we refuel daily with free energy from the sun. I am thankful that I will never have to hold a freezing gas tank nozzle again.
Expand your definition of family to include friends and neighbors. Many of your neighbors live 12 time zones away. Serve your family.
I am thankful that I can still sing, “I Only Have ‘Eye’ For You,” to Carole.
Many people think of “One day at a time,” as a way to ditch a bad habit by gritting their teeth and telling themselves, “I only have to give this up for one day!” A more effective way to live one day at a time is to give each day structure. Upon arising meditate. Plan generous and kind acts for today. As you progress through the day, be conscious of your plan. At the end of the day review the events of the day. What did you do well that you could have done better? See? You were so busy being generous and kind that you forgot about your habit.
I am grateful for our enchanting neighbors on this block.
You are a role model. Quality time is measured in moments, not minutes.
Don’t stop learning. Be generous with your attention and frugal with your opinions. Listening is a gift to your companions partly because it helps them feel important. Their gift to you is information. When you speak you may or may not bestow the gift of knowledge.
Listen to music actively. Vivaldi’s Gloria deserves your undivided attention.
Affection and respect are not mutually exclusive. You can be both liked and respected. Encourage positivity. Find outrage and praise near opposite ends of a continuum.
Choose radical knowing.
Be an activist. Activism begins with individual agency. If you see litter near a trash barrel, pick it up. Suppose you are so outraged at the sight of litter that you organize a group to advocate for a law punishing litterers. As you organize and advocate, that litter, which may have been scattered by an animal, will still be on the ground.
Action overcomes fear. Control the dialectic or it will control you. Or, put simpler: if you don’t take a seat at the table, you may find yourself on the menu.
Make our region a magnet for positive, productive citizens and visitors.
Less is more. Learn the joy of minimalism.
What was the best thing before there was sliced bread?
Let your first response be, “Yes!” If you can not say, “Yes!” say, “Yes, but.”
Everything is temporary. Things will get better. Believe it! We have the resources to improve our world whether our world be provincial, national or “our world,” but we often lack the will.
“Fortune favors the bold.”
What happens to you is not as important as how you respond to it. Be sanguine about your situation secure in the knowledge that what you do and what happens to you is for the good.
Turn on a light or light a candle.
A goal without a plan is a fantasy. As is a plan without a process. (A rapidly scalable process is essential in a catastrophe.)
Consider the wisdom of the three maxims inscribed in the forecourt of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi. Know thyself. Nothing to excess. Surety brings ruin.
Protesters are seldom interested in facts and unfortunately we are rarely picketed by angry historians.
Last thing to pack, first thing to unpack: coffeemaker and bed linens.
I will always be thankful for that Victorian gazebo.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
