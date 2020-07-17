Senior Scene:Nostalgic memories of a happy street

“The happy highways where I went
And cannot come again.”
-From “A Shropshire Lad” by A. E. Houseman
The COVID-19 shutdown had reduced traffic volumes to the point that our street was deserted most of the time, so one of my neighbors was out in the street playing catch with his son. That caused me to ruminate on my childhood. I grew up on the first block of a street that snaked to the west through St. Louis. We got little traffic, and we played in the street a lot.
When I was alone I would bounce a ball off of our front steps, effectively playing catch with myself. Sometimes my dad would play catch with me or with my brother, Bruce, and me. We would stand across the street and he would throw us the ball. Dad traveled a lot, so we didn’t do much of this. When we did play catch it didn’t last long. I suspect that was because Dad had one leg and chasing my wild pitches tired him. I’m still kind of a "ready, shoot, aim" kind of guy.
We also played horse and corkball in the alley behind our home. When no corkball was available, we would substitute bottle caps which increased the level of skill required at the pitcher's position. One of my cousins took corkball gear on a visit to another cousin’s farm and thereafter claimed to have introduced corkball to Illinois.
There was a large vacant lot at the end of our street. The edge of that lot was lined with vacant houses. One of the larger ones was known as the haunted house to us kids. The day we moved in, Mom was busy unpacking and put my brother, who is five years my senior, in charge of me. I was 3½. Over our backyard fence we made friends with a neighborhood kid and the three of us decided to go down and explore the haunted house. In the course of our visit I tripped and slid down a flight of stairs on my belly, catching a loose nail on the way down. By the time we got home it probably looked like my abdominal wall was ripped open although it was just a scratch. Just what Mom needed that day. I don’t remember if either of us got in trouble for that event. I do remember being told never to go into the haunted house again. I’m pretty sure we went anyway.
Growing up, we liked to play in that vacant lot occasionally flying kites on a hill there. One time we lost the breeze long enough for the kite to come down. It landed a couple of blocks away on the other side of a fenced-in factory storage lot and a kid walked over and picked it up. My brother told me to go and get the kite.
“What if he won’t let me have it?”
“Tell him your big brother will come and take it away from him!”
The logic of this approach escaped me, but I complied and came back with the kite. We decided to take the kite home and come back on a day when the wind was in our favor.
Two boys lived down the street whose parents were apparently fond of Latin. Their names were Cletus and Fidelis. They were each a little older than Bruce and me, respectively. In the evening we would often go down the street after dinner and play Steal the Bacon in front of their house. The way the game worked was, someone would bring an old tin can which we would crush. That made the opening ceremony one of the best parts of the game. We would divide into teams, one team on each curb, and the owner of the can would position it in the middle of the street. This often led to a spirited round of negotiations as the other team would accuse him or her of home team bias. Once the negotiations were complete, the object of the game was for one member of either team to attempt to pick up the can and carry it back to the home curb without being tagged by an opponent. Only one member of each team was allowed to have both feet in the street, but the rest of us would reach out with one foot on the curb to accept the ‘bacon’ from our player. We would scratch the score on the pavement with a piece of chalk or a nail. The game ended when someone’s mom called them. Still, the post-game analysis went on until bedtime for Bruce and me.
That was the happy street where I went and cannot come again.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
