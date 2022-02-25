Senior Scene: Places become part of who we are

People sometimes take a calculated risk that follows a reasoned process of weighing probabilities. Others take risks that may be considered foolhardy. Then there are others who are oblivious.
I was oblivious.
Ed Overbey is a tough act to follow! I loved his last column about growing up in St Louis. I could picture the hills and the two rivers converging. I wonder how the geography of our early years affects how we interpret who we are.
The setting of my early years was so very different from his. Middle Indiana is flat. It is incredible farm land. But I remember never really understanding how people knew where exactly they were! Hoosiers would always say, “You go west out of town then turn north on the old Michigantown Road.” I’d think, “Huh?”
Here in New York, I am always aware of where I am. The mountains are to the east. Up and over and then to the Hudson. Or, closer, the Delaware. The sun comes up over our back hill. It goes down heading toward the river. Easy.
Two weeks after high school graduation, I left Indiana. I wasn’t mad at anyone. I love my family. I loved the farm. But I wanted to see the world. In the early ‘60s, there were no student loans. Girls didn’t get sports scholarships. Purdue and IU and the hated Notre Dame were the only colleges I knew. And they had no interest in knowing me. But, those were the days of “big government” and jobs, jobs, jobs. I moved to Washington, D.C., where I worked for the Defense Department as a typist. Living with a bunch of girls from all over, I ended up making more than my poor mom, who worked as a bookkeeper since my dad got sick. I made $3,000 per year.
I’ll save the story of “Kathy’s coming of age in the ‘60s” for another time.
Suffice to say that I did get to travel all over the world. Not in the flashy, ritzy way, but rather the “Europe on $5 a Day” way. I married and eventually moved to upstate New York. I could never understand how Bear Mountaint was considered “upstate,” but that’s the New York way. I have felt AT HOME in New York ever since. I’ll never leave.
So, you ask, where is the parallel between Ed Overbey’s column and mine?
Well, a dear cousin began to remind me of our genealogy. Of my ties to New York. Since 1652, my ancestors have been loving New York like I do.
The first of my grandmother’s line came from what is now Holland. They were fur traders and tavern keepers in Beverwick (Albany). A later generation traded for land along the Mohawk River. When the Brits ran them out, they changed their names and went south, where they lived on Wall Street and Staten Island. And then west to Long Hill Township in Morris County, New Jersey.
Three generations of this family fought in our Revolution. Those on Long Hill were charged with maintaining Beacon 11 on one of the Long Hill high points. This beacon system was designed by General George Washington. They were to alert the poor freezing troops who were overwintering in Morristown of any British attack.
The youngest of that family was 13 when the war started. He was about 16 when he fought against Native Americans and British with Sullivan at the Battle of Newtown near the present site of state Route 17 near Elmira. That young man, over four-and-a-half years, fought Indians, Loyalists, German mercenaries and the cream of the British Army, and did his part to win American independence.
As described in the book, “Island in the Center of the World,” they ventured to this new land looking to make a “buck,” worship as they wished and to avoid conscription.
Long before I knew all this family history, I loved driving from my home near Bear Mountain and West Point, north to the Catskills, up the Northway and throughout New York. Like Ed Overbey, I’ve experienced that “confluence of rivers and life!” The Hudson. The Mohawk. The Susquehanna. And, here at my home by the Delaware.
Is it possible that humans hold genetic markers labeled HOME? And that some of the Dutch DNA got passed to me?
