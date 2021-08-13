Senior Scene: Some things to do after you turn 80

Let’s say your birthday is in the fall. After you turn 80, one day is pretty much like the last.
Then Monday, May 3, you wake up to discover a dark curtain over your left eye. The previous evening as you were driving home from the hospital you noticed a dark spot in your left eye. You shrugged it off; probably just stress. Because of this new development you call the clinic. The nurse refers you to the optometric clinic. They want you to come right in. Meanwhile you’ve got responsibilities at the hospital and a house to reconfigure.
How did you get here?
May 1 at 3:28 in the afternoon, you’re sitting on the front porch watching TV. From the living room, right inside the door, you hear the Titanic collide with an iceberg; did a cat tip a lamp? Then a plaintive moan, “Ed! Help!” You find your wife on the floor, lying on her right side, immobilized. What happened? “I slipped on the bottom step.” You reach to help her get up but reconsider. If there’s a fracture, moving her might aggravate the injury. It’s probably just a bruise. You don’t want to horribilize the situation. You ask if she can get up. She tries but doesn’t really move. You ask her to roll over on her back. That works. You realize that you need professional guidance and call 911 over her protests. The EMTs arrive in short order, assess her and recommend a trip to the emergency room.
At the ER:
They show the two of you to Bed 3. It’s a room, but they call it a bed. Nothing much happens for the first half hour; then an aide takes the patient to radiology. The ER doctor interprets the scan as acute fractures of the pubis and ischium. As the day goes on, you learn that if one must deal with a fracture somewhere in the pelvic girdle, this is one of the least bad possibilities. Still, the pain is unbearable and it’s hard to watch the love of your life suffer. She cowboys on, but she suffers.
Then the ER doc orders a COVID-19 test, blood work, a CT brain scan and an upper body x-ray to make sure all bases are covered. The COVID-19 test is negative as you would expect for a vaccinated person, the brain shows no ill effects from the fall and the upper body shows only one problem, a chip in the shoulder from a fall a few years ago. The doctor recommends an overnight stay for observation, rest and pain management. Late in the day you both go up to the observation unit. You are reassured to see your favorite RN, Katy, is on duty.
You go home for a few minutes to pick up a change of clothes. On the way you contemplate the fact that your days of sleeping upstairs and living downstairs are over. By happenstance a few months earlier, your son suggested that this day would come and that the dining room should become the downstairs bedroom, so you don’t have to spend a lot of time figuring out how to live downstairs. When you get back to the hospital the doctor recommends continued hospitalization and inpatient physical therapy. Not wanting to compound your wife’s issues, you don’t mention the dark spot in your left eye that you noticed on the way home.
The next afternoon your neighbors who are like family, from an enchanted block, come over to move the dining room furniture into the living room and bring a bed downstairs. (More about the enchanted block in a future column.) After a few more days of physical therapy, case management sends the two of you home with a walker and a referral to at-home physical therapy.
After a couple of weeks of progress with the hip, you feel comfortable with the idea of leaving your wife in case your eye, which is now completely blind, requires hospitalization. The ophthalmologist finds a detached and torn retina. He puts a gas bubble in your eye to press the retina into place and mends the tear with a laser and sends you home with a bandage on your eye. Next day he examines his work and pronounces your retina attached; although, the eye is not completely healed and will require several weeks of convalescence.
Your family sees the humor in your condition with your brother suggesting you may need Coke bottle bottom glasses and one of your sons suggesting that you complement each other with one of you doing the healthy hip tasks and the other doing the two-eyed tasks. Your family is hilarious.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta He is vice chair of the city of Oneonta Planning Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.