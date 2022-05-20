Senior Scene: tds052122overbey_master

In today’s column I hope to offer a bridge to caregivers, current and prospective.
“The first time I saw you was at Jack’s St. Patrick’s Day party. I was sitting on the ground with Linda. She brought me to the party and we sat together drinking green beer. Everyone kept saying, ‘Where’s Ed? Where’s Ed?’ You walked onto the side yard wearing those boots and with that blond. You looked larger than life. I turned to Linda and said, ‘I’ve got to leave.’”
“I know!” I snorted and gave Carole an annoyed look. She looked puzzled which I didn’t understand. Later I would come to realize the true reason she was befuddled.
Many motivational experts urge us to follow our passions to a happy life and fulfilling career. Carole is my life passion. Most of what I ever did was to make her happy and comfortable.
That long ago St. Patrick’s Day as I strolled across the thyme-scented lawn, I was vaguely aware of someone sitting in the grass next to Linda but my focus was on greeting my friends.
I played volleyball every Tuesday. One evening Linda came to volleyball with her husband and a stranger who joined my team. Carole became a regular, playing volleyball while Linda watched her toddler. When people ask how we met I say, “Carole was going up as I was coming down.” I had gone up to hit the ball. Carole was standing next to me and got off a little behind the beat. I hit her with my elbow, knocking her glasses off as both of us fell into the sticky dirt, each apologizing to the other.
I learned of Carole’s determinedly competitive nature during the coming weeks after a college girl on summer break joined the game. I confess my eyes may have wandered in her direction a couple of times. Stopping for a refreshing beverage on the way home one evening I played pinball with a friend. College Girl joined the game and soon racked up the winning score. Carole, who scorned the game, joined and surpassed us all. Later I noticed a massive hematoma peeking out of the edge of her shorts. She decided to take that girl to school, so much so that she risked a soft tissue injury.
Shortly after the volleyball incident on the way to a beach party we both arrived late at the rendezvous. I suggested we drive down to Surfside Beach to find our friends. A half-hearted effort on my part failed to find them but we had a pleasant private picnic. Later, Carole called me to ask where a certain party was being held. I told her to come over and we could walk there from my apartment. At the party she asked about my plans for the next day. I told her that I was putting new Weber carburetors on my vintage MG and asked if she would like to help.
At about that time we began dating exclusively, and during the following New Year’s holiday we joined several friends on a train ride around the rim of Copper Canyon and on to Los Mochis, Mexico. On the way home I proposed, but she put me off. Later I learned that she wanted to discuss the idea with her son before she gave me her answer. She was cautious and respectful that way.
Ours was an unlikely pairing between a daytime technology professional/after hours political activist and a highly organized, reserved, mannerly office manager/mom. In a way we filled gaps in each others’ personas. You could also say that she civilized me and I brought her out, or more accurately, I needed her and she tolerated my stuff.
Many years later, Carole began to reminisce occasionally about our early days, and these narratives became more repetitive, predictable and frequent to my annoyance.
In time I came to realize why she didn’t understand my disapproval of her repetitive tales: she was unaware of her self duplication. Finally I learned to listen as though we were reminiscing together for the first time. We would hold hands and smile reliving our memories over and over.
Recently at the rehab, she took my hand and smothered it with kisses. This went on for a long moment, or was it an eternity? Then I said, “I love you.” She looked at me wide eyed and her face blossomed into a broad smile approaching a grin. I took off my mask so she could see me smiling back. I know that was only a moment. After a few seconds it was gone. But I treasure such moments because I know that each one could be our last.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta Readers can reach him at ed@overbey.com.
