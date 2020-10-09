Senior Scene: There’s more to life than ‘important’ stuff

Some wise person said we all have two lives: the first one, and the one we have after that, when we realize there’s only one. I’m living that second life now. I focus on what I can see and hear and feel around me, not on outside distractions. For a while, though, I was doom-scrolling, absorbing all the bad news I could find. That led only to feelings of anger and despair. So I’ve shifted my attention from important stories to trivial matters close at hand.
I’m trying to notice the little things, to savor sense impressions and experiences I’ll miss someday. Like the texture and taste of fresh raspberries. Or the way that water from the faucet ran over and beaded on the fuzzy skin of peaches when I washed them — sweet peaches so juicy that I stood at the kitchen sink to eat them because the juice dribbled down my chin and hand. Or the affection of our two dogs, and our walks together. I’d been essentially unable to walk for three months this year because of a foot injury, so the ability to go on long hikes again feels like rebirth.
On our hikes I noticed the hydrangea that bloomed this spring outside a vacant house, showing off more than eighty bundles of snow-white flowers the size of softballs. It blossomed early, long before our own hydrangeas did, and by mid-August its flowers were dead, shriveled into rusty spheres. On another hike, down an abandoned road half-choked with weeds and thorn bushes, I was surprised to find a patch of bee balm, every flower head green and completely bald, except for one, to which clung a single red petal.
I like watching the seasons change, too. This year I became more aware of seasons within seasons, as each flower and shrub blossomed at its appointed time: the two magnolias and the azalea; the goat’s beard, the bee balm, and our biggest hydrangea, about 12 feet high and 14 across. It bloomed white but soon started tinting pink until, by late August, the blossoms were more pink than white. And when I stood close enough to smell its fragrance, I could hear hundreds of insects at work inside the bush, making it hum like a factory.
There was always work to be done in the gardens, and I managed to avoid most of it, though I remember the scent of the straw bales we broke apart to use for mulch and compost, and being recruited to shovel loads of aged horse manure from the bed of my wife’s truck, and the surprising weight of the hemlock planks that we lugged into the back yard to make a raspberry bed. And I remember the pleasure of digging potatoes.
This year, Kim grew purple potatoes, native to South America, and assigned me the task of digging them up. They grew so close to the surface that I was able to get down on the ground and claw them out of the dark earth with my hands. Their purple color and the way some lay half-exposed on top of the soil made the job feel like an Easter egg hunt. The soil in the potato patch was full of life, too. The spiders, worms, beetles, millipedes and other little creatures I encountered there didn’t appreciate my disrupting their work, but I was careful not to hurt any and took a childlike interest in watching them.
A harvest of moments like these may see me through the winter. And maybe through the winters to come. Maybe I’ll remember such pleasures as walking uphill on a grassy lane with the dogs one September afternoon, sun and blue sky above us, dry leaves in the grass crackling underfoot and, on either side of the lane, vast fields of goldenrod six feet tall, at the peak of color, the bright yellow complemented by purple patches of New England asters, with rose hips bright on withered bushes, and crickets chirping.
And in it was in September, too, after nights of frost, that a spider’s web appeared in the garden, near the pink Bright Eyes phlox. I’d noticed it only because sunlight gleamed on some of its strands. The spider, resting in the center, had anchored its web to three plants: a stalk of timothy grass and two woody stems of dead-looking perennials, a tiger lily and a dictamnus. This web, so briefly lit by the sun, was beautiful, intricate, miraculous, mysterious, fragile, perfect and impermanent — like everything.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
