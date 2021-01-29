Senior Scene: There’s no getting away from it all

At the start of the pandemic, someone wrote that only a hermit could be sure of avoiding infection. I remember that statement because hermits interest me.
My interest began in 1958, when I was 12, undergoing two weeks of regimentation at a Boy Scout camp in the Adirondacks. One steamy day in July, the Scout leader pushed us on a hike through the wilderness along a six-mile trail from Brant Lake to Pharaoh Lake and back again. He said we’d meet a hermit along the way, and I’d looked forward to it. But when we reached his cabin, the hermit wasn’t there. Maybe he’d hidden at our approach, or had hiked into town for supplies. We never knew.
But the memory stuck. I remember the heat, the strenuous march. My best friend twisted an ankle, and the Scout leader, administering first aid, berated him for having worn the wrong kind of shoe. And I remember my disappointment at not seeing the hermit. I can still picture his little yellow cabin, and the small garden to the right of it, where potatoes grew. I wondered who he was and what his life was like. I wanted to be a hermit, too, and imagined living alone in the wilderness, with no one giving me orders.
I’d never seen wilderness before, except in my imagination, fueled by library books. I gorged on stories of explorers and frontiersman who ventured into the wilderness for years at a time, turning their backs on civilization and authority. Most of what I read was rubbish, but I believed everything, and certain assertions stuck in my mind — for instance, a claim that Daniel Boone craved solitude so much that he moved further west every time he could see the smoke from a neighbor’s chimney.
I lacked that option. I lived in Yonkers, a city of nearly 200,000, bordering the Bronx. Though most of the gray streets in our neighborhood were named for trees, there were no trees. My friends and I played on asphalt and concrete, on bluestone sidewalks. Home was a railroad flat in a seven-family tenement squeezed between two others. The rooms were small and dark. I attended P.S. 23 up the block, where we stood each morning to pledge allegiance to the flag but otherwise sat quietly in rows all day. We were rewarded for obedience.
It was the age of conformity — and consumption. Our first television set, a 19-inch Sylvania bought when I was four or five, gave marketers a pipeline to my young brain. TV introduced me to Twinkies and Wonder Bread and Davy Crockett (embarrassing photos exist of me, at age eight, in a coonskin cap and fringed jacket). I can still recite dialogue and slogans from cigarette commercials banned from the airwaves more than 50 years ago.
These days, there’s more to worry about than smoking Lucky Strike or being the first kid on the block to have a secret decoder ring. Nonsense and a push to consume are still thrust on us, only now there’s more of both, and it comes from all directions. My wife and I canceled our TV subscription last year, and I don’t listen to the radio or own a smart phone, but the internet is a necessity.
Though I’m not the hermit I once dreamed of becoming, I live surrounded by nature. I can barely see the smoke from a neighbor’s chimney. Thanks to the pandemic, I’ve become a recluse, an armchair hermit. Even so, I can’t escape advertising or demands on my attention. Or surveillance. Or manipulation by algorithms, being told what to think, what to desire. Even hermits, though, can’t breathe freely anymore. They can’t avoid, say, the microplastics in our air and water. Last month, researchers found, for the first time, microplastics even in the placentas of unborn babies.
One notorious hermit, Christopher Knight, the subject of an engrossing book by Michael Finkel, “The Stranger in the Woods,” had hidden in a Maine forest from ages 20 to 47 without talking to anyone until his capture in 2013. He’d survived by stealing food and other necessities, committing about 1,000 burglaries before getting caught. The state trooper who booked Knight questioned him at length. Hadn’t he ever sought medical attention? No, he said. He’d never gotten sick because he hadn’t been exposed to other people’s germs.
After 27 years of total isolation, Knight had trouble looking people in the eye. But he knew who Kim Kardashian is. That’s what I’m talking about.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
