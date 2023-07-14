It’s 1993 and I’m sitting on the “Timp,” a rocky high point near Perkins Memorial Drive in Bear Mountain State Park. I’d lived in Rockland County since the 1960s and loved (still love) the trails and view points.
I had my binoculars with me as the Hudson is a raptor migratory route. It was blissfully quiet. And then … I hear the voices of hikers approaching “my” summit. They are chatting and laughing. As they reach the top they pause — panting — and greet me. They ask me if I live around here. Rather sadly, I tell them, “I live right down there, but tomorrow I must move to Long Island! Ugh.” They brighten right up and yell, “LONG ISLAND? WE LIVE ON LONG ISLAND!” The four of them — a guy and three women about my age or a bit older — plop down on the rocks and pull out their lunches.
They tell me that they are members of the Long Island Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK).
According to the group’s website, “Since 1922, ADK has worked to increase access to backcountry by building trails, conserving natural areas and developing a stewardship community that supports the ethical and safe use of New York’s outdoor space.”
This unlikely meeting of like-minded souls changed my life and I’m forever grateful!
The first 10 years that I was in ADK, I learned a ton: Know where I’m going and what it is like. Required equipment. Elevation up and down. Terrain. Possible temps. Most leaders required the following: rain gear, gloves, boots (preferably waterproof) not sneakers or sandals, first aid kit, hat, gloves, food and water.
I learned to use walking sticks, snowshoes, crampons and a map and compass. I learned how much water is “enough” and to carry a few water purification tabs and energy powder, ”in case.”
The lessons preached: Plan for your own emergency. Don’t expect others to bail you out.
Hike protocol: Always stay behind the leader! Always stay in front of the “sweep.” The sweep is the person who is last in the group. It is never the slowest hiker in the group. I won’t tell you the many stories about someone stopping to tie a shoe or take a pit stop and then continuing on in the wrong direction. That hike turns into a rescue mission that is messy, time consuming and very irritating.
I understand why some people don’t hike with an organized group. I rarely do anymore. But, even when I hike in my own woods, I have what I need to stay safe. Especially in the winter. I guess I just cannot say this enough: If you are tough enough to get out there and enjoy the wild, be strong enough to carry what you need! Enough food, water, clothing to stay alive overnight, if need be.
What’s the most dangerous scenario? This is totally personal, but I’d say cold rain. For example, you think it is going to be 45 degrees and dry, but it ends up being wet and windy and 39! Hypothermia is a killer and many do not take it seriously. I do. especially now that I’m old and my circulation stinks!
I’m a DEC Wilderness Rescue Report junkie! I find myself shaking my head and rolling my eyes as I read about some of the dangerous (stupid) things people do in the woods. I think that they believe someone will always be around to bail them out. People believe that a cellphone will save them; that a GPS is the same or better than a map; that weather reports are dependable (does anyone really believe that anymore?). That “waterproof” actually means that.
What could go wrong? A lot.
When I read about hikers, 70 and older, going out alone and encountering difficulty, I know that many say “what the heck was he doing out there at that age?” Well, he’s always hiked. He loves hiking. The years just slipped past and he suddenly can’t do what he used to do. Believe me, I totally get that.
While I do regret that rescuers have to go out and find him and bring him in, I hope they understand that love of wilderness doesn’t leave one’s soul as one ages. I understand wanting to do what your ol’ body can’t do. The love of the wild. Our spirits don’t age. Just our feet.
Write this down: 833-NYS-RANGERS
Had I not run into those happy hikers oh, those many years ago, I would not have experienced the Catskills, Adirondacks, Whites, Appalachian Trail, John Muir Trail, Tahoe Rim Trail, Vermont Long Trail, New York Long Path (a real hoot if you are looking for fun). I would not have heard stories that encouraged me to hike The Camino, the Tour du Mt Blanc, Annapurna Base Camp or Kilimanjaro.
ADK introduced me to hiking! Serious and safe hiking. Through that introduction, I’ve met hundreds of people I’d never have known. Thank you, ADK.
