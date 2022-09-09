Is closure necessary? Many people find it important and sometimes, after reading one of my stories, people ask what happened next. In this column I hope to close the loops left open in some earlier columns.
My inaugural column appeared between Halloween and Thanksgiving, so it addressed holiday observances. I called upon my readers to begin observing Guy Fawkes Day, a holiday that is important to my British cousins, just as we observe holidays that honor other cultures. That didn’t happen.
Next I told stories from my elementary school years. Some of my readers asked, “What happened with the girl who put the moves on you during your eighth grade outing?” At that time I was in the habit of going to the movies after dinner each Friday. Karen and I continued that habit with some changes. Instead of attending 10 cent showings of Depression Era movies, we went to a nicer theater that offered first-run shows. We also went to dances at a local church and social events in the homes of our peers. I had moved out of the old neighborhood, so we attended different high schools.
As the freshman year wore on we saw less and less of each other. In the spring she and her family planned to attend our former elementary school’s annual picnic at the Forest Park Highlands amusement park. I told her I would see her there. When I arrived I was surprised to see her family sitting with her little sister but no Karen. They invited me to sit. Karen’s father looked at his lap; her mother was chatty. The conversation didn’t really go anywhere. I was so happy to see Karen after an hour or so of idle chit chat. It had been a couple of months. She introduced me to her friend, an upperclassman from her school who had a car. He offered to drive me home. I sat in the back while they cuddled.
I ended another column with the question, “Where will all these new residents work?” I answered that question eight weeks later with a quote attributed to Dr. Forrest C. Shaklee, “The best way to predict the future is to create it,” and a suggestion that we pay remote workers a bonus to live and work here. Our local economy needs structural change. We will enhance the benefits of growing commercial activity by attracting remote professionals to move here and work from home. We do this by channeling a portion of our recruiting costs into incentives including subsidized housing, reduced mortgage rates, dedicated professional workspaces, a bonus fund, and more. The bonus fund is an essential component of a strategy that will save money and grow our tax base. The other components strengthen our competitive recruiting proposition and offset our remote location. That proposal fell to Earth from The Daily Star and landed with a thud.
In another column I described my reaction to winning a scholarship to a prestigious prep school. I wasn’t forced to don the dreaded blazer and tie. Instead I spent most of my freshman year in a new school district being bullied as an outsider. In March we moved to a neighborhood that was served by the high school that my friends from elementary school attended. On a perfect morning of the following spring I walked to school with Floyd, one of my new neighbors. As we neared the school building Floyd said, “I’m gonna cut.” I wasn’t sure what he meant, and I kept walking. Floyd hung back. When I turned around he said, “I’m not going to school today!”
“Why not?”
He spread his arms and looked to the sky. “Look at this day! You don’t want to sit in there and be bored all day. Let’s go home and get our bikes and have some fun.”
That’s what we did. We pedaled out on Florissant, through Ferguson and on to Lindbergh Road, then to Natural Bridge Boulevard and back into the city. Pedaling those busy highways was scary. Cutting was so easy to get away with that we skipped a few more times. Finally, I quit going to school at all. I was forced to change schools but eventually quit altogether. That was the end of my high school career.
The column that featured the virtual video Christmas celebration ended with, “And soon we’ll have an in person reunion.” It is my pleasure to report that last Christmas we had a joy-filled family gathering, and that my wife, Carole, was in the middle of it with her son, daughter-in-law, sister and nephew, all of whom she loved dearly. It is a bittersweet memory because we could not know it would be her last celebration with the family.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
