Senior Scene: We can find joy in small moments

We’re coming to the end of a year that none of us will forget. What will we remember of it? And what details will fade with time?
I’ll remember the general course of the year: the declaration of a pandemic, our lack of solidarity in fighting it, the suffering of millions and the mounting death toll. I’ll remember the dedication and sacrifices of those working to keep us safe and to keep society functioning. I’ll remember short, unsatisfying interactions with people in the community, our smiles incarcerated in face masks. I’ll also remember the 2020 election and the ignominious ending of a smash-and-grab presidency.
If I want to refresh my memory with the details, I have them. Early on, I opened a file on my laptop labeled “Pandemic Diary.” As the virus spread, I copied and pasted bits of articles about the pandemic from the newspapers I subscribe to, including quotes from the founder of Trump University. Then other news crept in, a broad sampling of the year’s events, stories of protests, peaceful demonstrations, riots, voter suppression, record heat waves and random acts of violence, such as the motorist in Alabama who fatally shot a pedestrian for crossing the street too slowly.
But the file grew too large. By the end of May it had reached 230 pages. So I switched from copy-and-paste to writing brief summaries of the day’s events, as objectively as possible, with few comments of my own, to create an objective record. Since June 1 I’ve added 40 pages of daily summaries, usually six to eight per page, single-spaced. The typescript stands at 270 pages. I’d wanted to bear witness to an historic year but ended up wasting my time. For all the work I put into it, I can’t make myself read the thing. If it were a symphony, it would be all kettle drums and cymbals, at once tedious and overpowering. I may never read it.
What I will read, though, is a small diary I began in July. It’s a hardcover journal, 5x7 inches, with lined pages, given to me a few years ago. It’s not the type of journal I normally write in, so I’d kept it blank, hoping to someday give it a special purpose. I found a purpose this summer. I call it my ‘three-sentence journal.” It’s a record of small moments gleaned from the ordinary events of a day, in three sentences.
I think of small moments as the ones that usually go unnoticed. Or unremembered. And at my age, retired and living in the sticks, I was practicing social isolation long before the CDC suggested it, so all my moments are small ones. Reading through pages of them now is like flipping through a little album of snapshots. Feeling buried under bad news, I wanted to get in touch with a reality that I could see, hear, touch and smell. This little diary helps me notice real life and to appreciate simple pleasures.
But enclosing each day in a box of three sentences isn’t always easy. What if nothing happens? Or I notice too much? With only three sentences to fill I sometimes tried to pack each one, to get my money’s worth. So I’d write a sentence like this one, after a few cold nights in early October: “The nasturtiums outside the cellar door, apparently sheltered there from the recent frost, are still a vivid green, with bright orange flowers, and the way their vines have tumbled down from the stone walls onto the path makes it look like they’re trying to get into the house.”
Two days later, I wrote: “I paused to watch a small butterfly — a cabbage white — feeding on one purple New England aster, going from flower to flower until it had had its fill.” I’m trying to write more simply, to catch the essence of a day, with sensory details when possible, and without emotion or opinions. Observing birds at the feeders. Books I’m reading. Stacking firewood. A letter from my granddaughter.
Mentioning a hike with one of our dogs after a windstorm, I wrote: “On our walk I gathered a bundle of kindling, long sticks that I bound with Cubby’s red leash.” I want to compile a thousand such sentences. It will be a mosaic of small moments in a pandemic.
It will be a gratitude journal, too, without mentioning the word, and a reminder that, though I’m around the house all the time, it’s only in the present moment that I’m truly at home.
Robert Bechtold lives in Morris. ‘Senior Scene’ columns can be found at www. thedailystar.com/news/lifestyles.
