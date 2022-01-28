Senior Scene: We should be positive about who we are

“It is self-evident that St. Louis affected me more deeply than any other environment has ever done. I feel that there is something in having passed one’s childhood beside the big river, which is incommunicable to those people who have not.”
— T. S. Eliot
To come of age in the St. Louis of the 1950s is to grow up in multiple worlds without belonging to any. In Sunday school we sang, “Red and yellow black and white they are precious in His sight,” but we locked our car doors when we ventured into an unfamiliar neighborhood. I was the product of a farm boy and a city girl. We were evangelical protestants in a Catholic town; Browns fans and teetotalers among Auggie Busch’s Cardinals; Republicans surrounded by Democrats.
We lived in a provincial city connected to most of the land by two mighty rivers. Many of our fellow citizens lived in poverty, attending separate, and demonstrably unequal, schools. The city’s all-white elite celebrated themselves each year with possibly the world’s least known Carnivale, followed by a cotillion that introduced that year’s anonymous Veiled Prophet.
When I was in the sixth grade I became an admirer of George Rogers Clark and read everything I could find about his Revolutionary War experience. His abusive maltreatment of the Iroquois was not emphasized. When I learned that he was related to Will Clark, I turned my attention toward the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery. The Corps provisioned boats and launched the expedition near the city of St. Louis. Later St. Louis became known as The Gateway to the West, eventually inspiring the Gateway Arch.
When a new student, Daniel, joined our class, we became friends. Daniel came home with me after school a few times and he invited me to come home with him. On our first visit to his house I was surprised that the route to his house included crawling under the fence surrounding the immensity of Bellefontaine Cemetery. His parents were caretakers. I asked him if it was spooky living there, and he said that he didn’t think much about it. I was jealous that he got to hunt rabbits in the middle of the tenth largest city in the United States.
Sometime later, I went to that cemetery on my own. As I wandered around, I encountered an impressively large monument, and I noticed that this high ground afforded a distant vista of the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Approaching the monument I felt a thrill burning in my chest. I feel it now as I recall that moment. Then I discovered that one of my heroes, William Clark, was buried there. My knowledge of both Lewis and Clark followed their lives through the disbanding of the Corps of Discovery. So my first surprise was discovering that Clark was buried in St. Louis. Then, as I read the words on his monument and further researched his later life, my second surprise was to learn that Clark became the first governor of Missouri.
My own experience in the seventh and eighth grades did not rival the triumph of the Corps of Discovery. At the end of seventh grade my report card included a recommendation that I repeat rather than continue with my cohort into the eighth grade. This prompted my mother to visit the principal, Miss Baker. By now we were intimately familiar with Miss Baker’s taste in interior design. My seventh grade teacher, Miss Koch, felt that I was physically and emotionally behind my cohort. The visit to Miss Baker’s office paid off. Miss Koch moved on, and I moved on to the eighth grade where I encountered an opportunity to follow the road less taken.
People sometimes take a calculated risk that follows a reasoned process of weighing probabilities. Others take risks that may be considered foolhardy. And then there are others who are oblivious.
Each eighth grade class in St. Louis selected a student to sit for a standardized test. The prize for highest scorer was a scholarship to Country Day School, a private college preparatory school.
When I won I was distraught! Nobody asked me if I wanted to become a preppy. It meant a 30-minute bus ride each way every day. And, AND, I would have to wear a blazer. And a tie! My mother didn’t force the issue, and my dad only learned of it later.
All of this coincided with my parents’ divorce during an era when only movie stars and the citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah divorced. We weren’t any of that.
We were Southern Baptists and Republicans for crying out loud. Clearly, this was a secret I couldn’t share with anyone.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta
