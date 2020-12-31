Senior Scene:

“Know thyself.” - Delphic maxim
Tradition is really important to our children, and I think of myself as blasé about tradition, but when Manhattan was at the epicenter of the pandemic, the subject of Christmas came up during a routine phone call with our kids who live there.
Beginning when we first moved here from Houston 23 years ago, they have come up from the city for a holiday cooking marathon and all-around good time.
It usually begins in the summer when they go on their annual journey five to twelve time zones away. These are apparently gastronomic marathons because these two reed-like beings return with stories of exotic feasts which they convert into holiday menus.
Their visit to Turkey a few years back yielded a recipe for borek; think of a burrito wrapped in phyllo. And on the way back from Angkor Wat a few years ago they stopped in Bangkok for cooking lessons. I can no longer name the fantastic delights we sampled that year.
Suffice it to say, it was delightful beyond description. Their 2020 trip was scheduled to begin a few days after the aforementioned conversation, but of course, government policy had other ideas.
Our Christmas tradition follows a pattern. Each year shortly after Thanksgiving the collaboration begins. First the menus go into a shared spreadsheet that expands into recipes. The recipes expand into shopping lists.
You gotta love technology. We identify the stuff that we have on hand. Then they check off what they plan to bring with them. What’s left is up to us.
The fun begins when they get here. We usually have a large supply of chicken wings ready to warm up and eat. While we snack on those, we work on what can be prepped in advance. Then, as each mealtime approaches, it’s simply a matter of assembling and cooking and eating.
But our Christmas tradition goes back many more years. When the children were small we built our holiday living room on a color scheme.
We bought our wrapping paper in colors that fit the scheme, decorated the tree in matching colors, even chose greeting cards that fit that year’s theme. Giving credit where due, the color scheme was Carole’s idea. Before she came into my life I took advantage of free gift wrap and accepted whatever color combination came out of that shambolic process.
One year I took a day off to complete my gift shopping. Without consulting the rest of the family, I got excited about the idea of having white on white as our theme and loaded up on white wrapping paper.
As I wrapped presents I noticed that in certain light if you looked closely you could make out what was under the paper, but I thought, “Nobody is going to examine the presents that carefully.”
When our son came home from tennis practice he stopped to admire that year’s theme. Then he came into the kitchen where I was helping with dinner and said, “Ed, I can see exactly everything that’s in all those packages!”
Turns out, however, opaque white paper appears in the package, under the glare of Christmas lights one layer won’t cut it. To this day when we sit down to wrap presents I get reminded of that blunder. You’d think they could let it go.
Getting back to our phone conversation, we danced around the subject of how to safely continue our Christmas tradition when I realized a sense of dread brought on by the paradoxical hope of continuing our tradition while keeping Mother safe from whatever microbes our offspring, whom we love to see, might shed after a train trip.
I heard myself telling them that unless we acquired some form of immunity, a trip to Oneonta would be dangerous for Mother.
My son replied, “You realize that means no Christmas?” He didn’t say it in the flat tone reserved for such things as reading a travel itinerary.
No, there was emotion in his voice that reminded me how important tradition is to him. Of course that was during the early stages of the pandemic, and I suppose we both were experiencing denial because I secretly hoped that my son would talk us into continuing our Christmas tradition. I suspect that a denial stage is present at the start of most calamities.
Yes, denial was there. We have since become more realistic. We had a virtual video Christmas, unwrapping presents on schedule, that included everyone’s favorites, wings and coon balls. And soon we’ll have an in-person reunion.
Edmond Overbey lives in Oneonta.
