Project Lifesaver is a service that many people aren’t aware of, yet it’s available in Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and many upstate New York counties.
Project Lifesaver is a search-and-rescue program designed to provide a timely response, reduce possible injury, and save the lives of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other dementia, autism, Down Syndrome, traumatic brain injury or other cognitive disorders or developmental disabilities.
Once enrolled in the program, individuals are fitted with a battery-operated transmitter that is worn on the wrist or ankle and emits a tracking signal 24 hours a day. In the event the individual wanders off and cannot be located by their caregiver, a call to 911 will alert emergency responders to deploy a search team with technology capable of locating the individual's transmitter signal.
The program is critical because people who have been diagnosed with these cognitive impairments or disabilities may be disoriented, unaware of their situation and oftentimes don’t call out for help or respond to people calling out for them. This program has saved lives because the technology allows emergency responders to reduce search times from hours or days down to minutes in most situations.
Project Lifesaver is not intended for those who live alone, but rather, is an extra layer of security for individuals who have a caregiver in place and require 24/7 supervision. The caregiver, parent or guardian still needs to have a security plan in place with adequate locks and safety devices to prevent their loved one from wandering. Project Lifesaver does not replace those security measures but is an addition to those measures to help keep the individual safe.
For more information or to apply to Project Lifesaver in Otsego County, contact Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232. In Delaware County, you can contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 607-832-5601 and in Schoharie County, the Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 518-295-2268 for more information.
Tamie Reed is the director of the Otsego County Office of the Aging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.