Like many teens my age, I have always struggled with making connections with people and going out of my comfort zone. Anything I wanted to do, I had to build the courage for awhile and I would usually end up not doing it in the end, anyway.
Last summer, however, I started my first job ever. I worked as an overnight counselor at a 4-H camp in Delhi. For me this job was a huge step forward. The job was very hands-on. I went into work the first day barely talking to anyone, leaving the last day not wanting to say goodbye to anyone. Your first job, whether good or bad, will always stay with you. I was lucky enough to have a job that I enjoyed a lot. There were many ups and downs that helped contribute to my character growth emotionally, mentally and physically.
The age range of the overnight counselors was 17 to 24. Being one of the younger ones was definitely a struggle when it came to making friends with coworkers, although I quickly moved past the obstacle and made many friends over the summer. Being exposed to an environment where I had to handle campers, teach classes and then handle coworker issues behind the scenes made me become more mature.
One of the main things I learned at camp was communication. Communication is the most vital thing in any situation. I learned how to communicate with my coworkers and, most importantly, with campers.
Getting your first job is when you’re finally going to realize that you’re growing up. Some tips I wish somebody had given me when going into my job are:
Don’t second guess yourself. You have to be confident in your work, even if you feel like you’re stepping on someone’s toes . That’s when the communication comes in, they have to tell you if something is bothering them.
Work with your peers, not against them. I know many people are controlling, myself included, but if you’re going to work you have to be able to work with others and compromise so the environment stays nice.
Do the work you’re supposed to do. I know as a teenager you still want to have fun, and some jobs allow you to do that while still working, however for your peers you have to make sure you are on time and doing the work you are meant to do, so your coworkers aren’t overloaded with your work as well as there own.
Try to keep relationships out of the workplace. Where I worked, it was extremely rare that you got a relationship that worked. Sometimes it’s risky seeing as how your partner would be spending a lot of time with other people and jealousy is a big thing.
Make sure you have a support system in and outside of your workplace. You are going to have stressful moments, I know I did. Sometimes, campers can get to be too much. Coworkers, too. So you always want to make sure you have at least one person to talk to who you work with or at home. I had four support systems, one at home who I would call when I needed her, and the other three at camp. Not only do the talks help but they create a strong bond for a sturdier friendship.
I strongly suggest getting your first job at a place where you are most out of your comfort zone. Think about your weak point when it comes to life. Mine is talking to strangers and I threw myself into a job where I would meet strangers every week. Not only did this help me in the outside world but it also helped me in school.
It also contributed to confidence in talking, and the way I dress, and the way I look. I started wearing less makeup and wearing clothes that weren’t so baggy.
Your first job can be good or bad and it’s always OK either way. Your first job most likely isn’t going to be the job you keep for the rest of your life. Go into it with confidence and boldness, but most importantly be you.
Cadence Santiago is a student at Charlotte Valley Central School. This is her Teen Talk debut.
